BEIJING — China reported July data that broadly missed expectations. The National Bureau of Statistics report also did not include the unemployment figure for young people, which has soared to record highs in recent months.
Retail sales rose by 2.5% in July from a year ago, below expectations for a 4.5% increase, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Industrial production rose by 3.7% in July from a year ago, below the 4.4% increase analysts had expected.
Fixed asset investment rose by 3.4% for the first seven months of the year from a year ago, below the 3.8% forecast by the Reuters poll.
The urban unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3% in July from 5.2% in June.
Contrary to prior reports, the latest release did not break down unemployment by age. The age 16 to 24 category has seen unemployment far above the overall jobless rate, reaching a record high of 21.3% in June.
A spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics said the bureau is suspending the youth unemployment number release due to economic and social changes, and is reassessing its methodology.
China reports big data miss in July, stops releasing youth unemployment numbers
The National Bureau of Statistics report did not include the unemployment figure for young people, which has soared to record highs in recent months.
www.cnbc.com