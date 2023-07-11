What's new

China's Massed Submarine Hunters: Type 056A Corvettes

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 20, 2022
Messages
906
Reaction score
-18
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China

China's Massed Submarine Hunters: Type 056A Corvettes​


Book Recommendations:1. Red Dragon 'Flankers' (by Andreas Rupprecht): https://www.amazon.com/Red-Dragon-Fla...
2. China as a Twenty-First Century Naval Power (by M McDevitt): https://www.amazon.com/China-Twenty-F...
3. Has China Won? (by K Mahbubani): https://www.amazon.com/Has-China-Won-...
The above links are affiliate links, which means I will make a small commission if you click them and make a purchase, at no extra cost to yourself :) You will be supporting me through the purchase, thank you!The Type 056A anti-submarine corvettes, assembled in large numbers, defend the waters in China's near seas against hostile submarines.Want to support the channel? - https://www.patreon.com/EurasiaNavali...https://www.buymeacoffee.com/navalins...
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Navy shipbuilding too little, too late to catch China
Replies
2
Views
607
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
PLA Navy commissions final Type 056A corvettes specialized in coastal defense
Replies
0
Views
469
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Dumps Russian Ka-28 For New ‘Submarine-Hunter’ Helicopter; Aims To Check US Naval Activity In SCS
Replies
4
Views
2K
DF41
DF41
Daniel808
[CRAZY] China Coast Guard (CCG) Will Get 22 New Type 056 Corvette, while China's Navy Ordering More Than 22 Unit ASW Frigate to Replace it !
Replies
10
Views
2K
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
China's Anti-Ship firepower and mass firing schemes, Ability to mass fires against warships is a product of a truly historic evolution
Replies
1
Views
625
ozranger
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom