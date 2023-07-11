DF41
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2022
- Messages
- 906
- Reaction score
- -18
- Country
- Location
China's Massed Submarine Hunters: Type 056A Corvettes
Book Recommendations:1. Red Dragon 'Flankers' (by Andreas Rupprecht): https://www.amazon.com/Red-Dragon-Fla...
2. China as a Twenty-First Century Naval Power (by M McDevitt): https://www.amazon.com/China-Twenty-F...
3. Has China Won? (by K Mahbubani): https://www.amazon.com/Has-China-Won-...
The above links are affiliate links, which means I will make a small commission if you click them and make a purchase, at no extra cost to yourself You will be supporting me through the purchase, thank you!The Type 056A anti-submarine corvettes, assembled in large numbers, defend the waters in China's near seas against hostile submarines.Want to support the channel? - https://www.patreon.com/EurasiaNavali...https://www.buymeacoffee.com/navalins...