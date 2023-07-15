beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 60,212
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
China’s New Type 054B Frigates Break Cover At Two Shipyards
New imagery confirms that production of the next generation frigate for the Chinese Navy (PLAN) is now underway at both Hudong in Shanghai and Huangpu Wenchong in Guangzhou.Alex Luck 15 Jul 2023
Type 054B frigate (on the left) at Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in Guangzhou. Picture via Twitter user @sugar_wsnbn
These shipyards were previously responsible for the construction of the immediate predecessor, the Type 054A frigate, of which at least 40 units have been produced to date for PLAN. Four more modified Type 054A were built at Hudong for Pakistan. Both Hudong and Huangpu have also produced a modified Type 054A adapted for use by the Chinese Coast Guard, referred to as Type 818, and continue to build a newer re-designed variant with as yet to be confirmed designation.
The new frigate, typically referred to as Type 054B, is despite its designation a wholly redesigned warship that is both longer and wider than the existing Type 054. Estimated to have a length of around 147 meters and a beam of 18 meters, its displacement will likely be around 6,000 tons, and as such about 2,000 tons heavier than 054A.
Armament and other subsystems are yet to be confirmed, but will include a VLS and very likely a new double-sided rotating active electronically scanned array-radar (AESA) on the main mast. Apart from the basic dimensions the new images also confirm structural differences in configuration over 054A.
Type 054B frigate at Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in Guangzhou. Picture via Twitter user @horobeyo.
The Type 054B feature a bulkier superstructure and a bridge set higher. A close in weapon system (CIWS), likely a H/PJ-11 11-barrel 30 mm autocannon is placed ahead of the bridge in an overall similar configuration to Type 052D- and Type 055-destroyers.
The main gun will likely be a 76 mm H/PJ-26, also in use on Type 054A and the smaller Type 056/A-corvettes. The configuration and type of the vertical launch missile system (VLS) remains to be confirmed, although 32 cells seem plausible. Reasonably the new ship should see adaption of the new Z-20 ASW- and naval utility helicopter, replacing the lighter and less capable Z-9 in use on Type 054A.
The Type 054B frigate under construction at Huangpu has already been painted and launch appears likely in the next few months. The second hull at Hudong was floated out of the drydock in the beginning of June to make way for a civilian cargo vessel getting launched, but then returned into dock for further work. Nevertheless both Type 054B should see launch well before the end of the year.
Sighting of further modules at Hudong also suggests that construction of additional frigates is already underway.
Unpainted Type 054B frigate temporarily launched at Hudong shipyard in Shanghai (but then re-docked). Picture by Twitter use @sugar_wsnbn.
In conclusion PLAN appears to be well set up to transition from the large scale production of Type 054A, which by now has established itself as a workhorse for the Chinese Navy. The new Type 054B will likely serve to provide significant further capability, especially for anti-submarine (ASW) warfare, building on the already very substantial capacity available through the numerous Type 054A – and Type 056A – fleets.
China's New Type 054B Frigates Break Cover at two Shipyards - Naval News
Production of the Type 054B next generation frigate for the Chinese Navy (PLAN) is now well underway at two different shipyards...
www.navalnews.com