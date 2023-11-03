What's new

China says humanoid robots are new engine of growth, pushes for mass production by 2025 and world leadership by 2027

China says humanoid robots are new engine of growth, pushes for mass production by 2025 and world leadership by 2027



Published: 5:40pm, 3 Nov, 2023
The future of Chinese industry may rest on the shoulders of humanoid robots if the country can meet official new goals pushing mass production by 2025 and attaining world-advanced level in the technology by 2027.

China says near future of economic growth rests on humanoid robots

Beijing’s industry and tech ministry releases nine-page guideline urging innovation, safe supply chain and international competitiveness for the tech.
