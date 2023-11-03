onebyone
China says humanoid robots are new engine of growth, pushes for mass production by 2025 and world leadership by 2027
Yuanyue Dangin Beijing
Published: 5:40pm, 3 Nov, 2023
The future of Chinese industry may rest on the shoulders of humanoid robots if the country can meet official new goals pushing mass production by 2025 and attaining world-advanced level in the technology by 2027.
China says near future of economic growth rests on humanoid robots
Beijing’s industry and tech ministry releases nine-page guideline urging innovation, safe supply chain and international competitiveness for the tech.
