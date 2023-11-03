What's new

China aims to build innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,820
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China aims to build innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025​

Xinhua
2023-11-03 14:03:00

135282841_14607222325901n.jpg

Photo credit: Xinhuanet/News.CN

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, amid the country's push to develop the future industry, according to a recent guideline.

The country will boast a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in the humanoid robot market and have cutting-edge technologies, and two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to the guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

By 2027, China will see a secure and reliable industrial and supply chain system, and related products will be deeply integrated into the real economy, the guideline stated.

Specifically, the country will work on consolidating the production of basic components and promoting software innovation in terms of product development, while creating scenarios for manufacturing and other related sectors.

Humanoid robot development, a future industry that has great potential, incorporates a variety of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, high-end manufacturing and new materials.

China has a certain foundation for developing the industry, but resources and efforts need to be pooled together to push forward key technology innovation, the ministry noted.

China aims to build innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025

China aims to build innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025-
english.news.cn
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
World’s first mass-produced humanoid robot aims to solve China’s aging population problem
Replies
1
Views
511
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Hamartia Antidote
NASA’s humanoid robot heads to Australia for testing
Replies
0
Views
174
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
N
India to send female robot 'Vyommitra' to space in the Gaganyaan mission: Jitendra Singh
Replies
2
Views
271
Puffin
Puffin
Nan Yang
China eyes robot manufacturing as way to fuel economic growth
Replies
2
Views
317
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Nan Yang
China’s award-winning ‘Transformer’ robot is much more than meets the eye
Replies
0
Views
253
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom