China ports container volume hits 176 million TEU, a YoY increase of 8 per cent

China ports container volume hits 176 million TEU, a YoY increase of 8 per cent​

September 7, 2023

September 7, 2023


China ports container volume hits 176.2 million TEU

According to recently released data, China ports container volume has risen 4.5 per cent from January to July 2023, totalling 176.2 million TEU a year-on-year (YoY).

The cargo volume of Chinese ports was 9617.1 million tonnes, a YoY increase of 8 per cent.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the 12 major ports in China.


© Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China
From January through July of this year, container volumes at the Port of Shanghai increased 4.1 per cent, despite a small 2.3 per cent drop YoY compared to July 2022.

The Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, which ranked third in container volume in January, experienced a dip in performance in July compared to the same period last year. However, it managed to achieve a modest 0.5 per cent improvement in performance from January to July of this year.

The market freight rate reduced significantly in the second half of the year as some shipping capacity returned to the market, but as of the end of the month, the freight prices of the Ningbo Port to US East and US West routes still climbed slightly compared to the end of July.

In August 2023, the cargo volume carried in the North American market grew, while carriers maintained strict capacity control measures. In the first part of this month, market goods prices were successfully pushed up.

Container traffic at China’s ports climbed by 4.8 per cent YoY from January to June 2023, totalling 149.2 million TEU.

www.porttechnology.org

China ports container volume hits 176 million TEU

China ports container volume has risen 4.5 per cent from January to July 2023, totalling 176.2 million TEU a year-on-year (YoY).
www.porttechnology.org
 

