China’s July automobile exports jump 63 per cent, helping extend the lead over Japan as the world’s biggest vehicle-exporting economy

Published: 3:15pm, 13 Aug, 2023

China’s July overseas shipments jumped 63 per cent to 310,000 vehicles from a year ago, raising the total to 2.65 million units in the first seven months of the year

Local brands made up 248,000 units, or 80 per cent, of July’s exports, according to data compiled by the China Passenger Car Association

China’s home-grown marques delivered more automobiles abroad in July, driving a two-thirds jump in monthly exports that extended the nation’s lead over Japan as the world’s largest vehicle exporter. July’s overseas shipments jumped 63 per cent to 310,000 vehicles from a year ago, raising the total to 2.65 million units in the first seven months of the year, according to data compiled by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Local brands made up 248,000 units, or 80 per cent, of July’s exports, CPCA said. “Carmakers maintained a growth trajectory for exports and rising demand for Chinese vehicles are encouraging assemblers to ramp up production,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “More Chinese automotive firms are now looking to bolster sales in overseas markets.” The latest numbers widened China’s 15.8-per cent lead over Japan. China exported 2.34 million vehicles in the first half, more than the 2.02 million Japanese marques reported by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JJAMA). Japan exported 3.5 million vehicles in 2022.

53914787-aa95-4e7f-b34e-6120a248691a_5c60d7de.jpg

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023, shows cars to be loaded for export at Yantai Port in east China’s Shandong province on July 21, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

To be sure, China’s July exports growth slowed by 24.4 per cent compared with June’s shipments of 410,000 units. Still, analysts said growth may pick up over the coming months as Chinese-made vehicles are increasingly well received by consumers in some developing countries.

