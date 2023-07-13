China leaves US trailing in race to build warships，Beijing’s shipbuilding capacity 230 times greater than American yards, US intelligence admits

China leaves US trailing in race to build warships ​

Beijing’s shipbuilding capacity is 230 times greater than American yards, US naval intelligence admits

China leaves US trailing in race to build warships China is now the world’s leading shipbuilder by such a large margin that it dwarfs the capability of the United States to produce “battle force” warships and su

Wednesday July 12 2023, 6.50pm, The TimesChina launched the Fujian, its third aircraft carrier, in June last yearLI GANG/APChina is now the world’s leading shipbuilder by such a large margin that it dwarfs the capability of the United States to produce “battle force” warships and submarines.The superpower has a shipbuilding capacity 230 times bigger than the total space available at US construction yards, according to the latest assessment by US naval intelligence.A US Navy briefing slide, published on The War Zone, a defence website, and confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, reveals that China has enough capacity to build 23,250,000 million tonnes of vessels compared with less than 100,000 tonnes in the US.The frigate Yantai arrives at Yantai port during celebrations to mark the 74th anniversary of the Chinese navy in AprilTANG KE/GETTY IMAGESFifty dry docks in China can accommodate an aircraft carrier and 20 shipyards can support naval construction programmes, according to the US Navy. Thirteen yards are solely involved.