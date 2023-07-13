What's new

China leaves US trailing in race to build warships，Beijing’s shipbuilding capacity 230 times greater than American yards, US intelligence admits

China leaves US trailing in race to build warships

Beijing’s shipbuilding capacity is 230 times greater than American yards, US naval intelligence admits

Michael Evans
Wednesday July 12 2023, 6.50pm, The Times
China launched the Fujian, its third aircraft carrier, in June last year

China is now the world’s leading shipbuilder by such a large margin that it dwarfs the capability of the United States to produce “battle force” warships and submarines.

The superpower has a shipbuilding capacity 230 times bigger than the total space available at US construction yards, according to the latest assessment by US naval intelligence.

A US Navy briefing slide, published on The War Zone, a defence website, and confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, reveals that China has enough capacity to build 23,250,000 million tonnes of vessels compared with less than 100,000 tonnes in the US.

Fifty dry docks in China can accommodate an aircraft carrier and 20 shipyards can support naval construction programmes, according to the US Navy. Thirteen yards are solely involved.

There are those who believe that a country without the world's strongest shipbuilding industry can have the world's strongest navy for a long time.
 
There are some who believe that the U.S. can beat China with its strong shipbuilding industry. Just like at the beginning of the Pacific War, Japan's fleet was stronger than the American fleet, but after the war started, Japan built one warship and the Americans could build ten. Americans think China is the next Japan.
 
Ha Ha, US can always outsource shipbuilding to another supa pawa India, American new best friend, to build all the naval ships for them.
 
it is the capacity and the capability together during war time that win the war.

but it seems with back to back wars imposed on countries for more than 3 decades now, US is not only lagging behind in developing capacity that meet China but also lacking budget which is hampering the will to do so.

they can't afford a war, i would say both can't afford war and they know it very well.

there is only chest thumping that will keep going between them.
 
usa is a scum shameless leeech state,it will use s.korea & japan and all its vassals to make ships for them.
 

