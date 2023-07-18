What's new

China faces structural mismatch in labour market, factories facing 30 million manufacturing workers shortage as interest in manufacturing falls among

China faces structural mismatch in labour market, factories facing 30 million manufacturing workers shortage as interest in manufacturing falls among youth

 
The main problem is the over education of the young population, now always every young person holds at least a bachelor's degree and will never think about taking a manufacturing job, they would rather choose "lying flat" at home than take a job in a factory.

Foxconn factory in Zhenzhou offers a wage of over $1,500 a month, still fails to get young people to work in their factory. young people would rather take a delivery job which pays the same but offers more freedom and flexibility. On the contrary, if an office job pays only half of that money, there may be many candidats applying for it.
 

