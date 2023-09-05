CIA Mole
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- May 1, 2019
- Messages
- 2,869
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Insight: China's auto workers bear the brunt of price war as fallout widens
As Shanghai sweltered in a heatwave in June, the car factory where Mike Chen works switched production to night shifts and dialled down the air-conditioning.
www.reuters.com
Several automakers including Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T)and Toyota (7203.T) have laid off thousands in China after sales slumped. Others such as Tesla and battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) have slowed hiring as they delayed expansions. Hyundai (005380.KS) and its Chinese partner, meanwhile, are trying to sell a plant in Chongqing.
After being rejected by Li Auto and Xpeng, Liu almost got a job at Chery's plant in the eastern port of Qingdao through a labour agent, but he refused to pay him a 32,000 yuan commission to secure the position.