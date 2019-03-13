China and Far East: Interesting News

lcloo said: Dead whale in Philippines had 40 kg of plastic in stomach



• 5 minute read



Darrell Blatchley, director of D’ Bone Collector Museum, shows one of the many plastic bags found inside a dead whale. (Facebook pic)



MANILA: A starving whale with 40 kg of plastic trash in its stomach has died after being washed ashore in the Philippines, activists said Monday, calling it one of the worst cases of poisoning they have seen. AFP March 18, 2019 11:30 PM• 5 minute readMANILA: A starving whale with 40 kg of plastic trash in its stomach has died after being washed ashore in the Philippines, activists said Monday, calling it one of the worst cases of poisoning they have seen. Click to expand...

The problem with those oceanic plastic garbage is media reporting rather than anything else (WHAT...????).For those of you landlubber whose reading this you must be thinking that any garbage found at some beach / coastal area got to be originating from nearby right..?! (just as the medias portrayed). Unfortunately that is not the case with oceanic garbage. Any floating trash / garbage that anyone throw into major waterway will eventually find it's way into the sea and the ocean afterward, and after some time they will be carry away by oceanic current elsewhere, and this elsewhere could be anywhere from hundred to few thousand nautical mile away, meaning a garbage that was dumped at Guangzhou for example could easily end up at the coast of Manila, or garbage that was dumped at Perth could find their way to the coast of Denpasar. The only way to determine the origin of the garbage is to visually examine the said garbage themselves (what they are, what was written on it, etc).However as rule of thumb, due to the nature of coriolis effect of Earth rotation any garbage that was dumped at northen hemisphere will only travel within northen hemisphere, and the same thing also apply for southern hemisphere.