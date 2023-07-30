Can Pakistan build one of these ww2 u boats or something better today? completely in house

Baburfromsarmarkand
I was impressed by the complxity of these machines the navigation equipment, targeting systems, and they even have an analog computer to help with trigonometry
Keep in mind this was done when they were sanctioned so most if not all of these components were made by the germans.
