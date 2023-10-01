Her house targeted, Manipur BJP chief says: ‘Never seen such hostility for party in govt’ A Sharda Devi says it was the sixth time her house was targeted, adds: “It is true solution is taking time... there has to be a reason. But I believe Modiji will not discriminate”

Her house targeted, Manipur BJP chief says: ‘Never seen such hostility for party in govt’A Sharda Devi says it was the sixth time her house was targeted, adds: “It is true solution is taking time... there has to be a reason. But I believe Modiji will not discriminate”Written by Sukrita BaruahHER HOUSE targeted six times since the start of the conflict in Manipur in May, state BJP president A Sharda Devi says she has never seen “this kind of hostility” towards a ruling party in her political career spanning three decades.On Wednesday, during intense protests in Manipur’s Meitei-dominated valley areas, after a video surfaced showing that two Meitei youths missing since July had been killed, Sharda Devi’s house in Imphal was targeted by an agitated crowd.The next day, a crowd of a few hundred people unsuccessfully attempted to storm Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s personal residence in Imphal’s Heingang area, which is also the constituency he represents in the Assembly.“There have been different points during which my house has been targeted. The first time that they (the protesters) came, they were agitated and said they were pushing for an early solution and gave me a memorandum, and I spoke to them physically. After that they have come multiple times, sometimes it’s not so hostile, but they are in large numbers and they go away after talking. The times I have not been able to meet physically, I have spoken on the phone. This time, it (the protest) was more aggressive,” Sharda Devi says.As BJP party president, she says she sees her role as that of being a “bridge” between the people and the government. “On their behalf, I have also given a memorandum to the Prime Minister. We met our party national president and gave a memorandum to him as well. It seems that what the youngsters want is quick action and want us to communicate this to the government, but they feel that we have not done so… I have been working tirelessly since May 3, but in my 30 years of political experience, I have never seen this kind of aggression and hostility towards a party which is running the government,” she says.“I am tired of hearing people shouting ‘Ghar jalao ghar jalao’. So many people’s houses have been burnt, there are so many displaced people in the state. Why do they want to displace me?” asks the Manipur BJP president.The day that her home was targeted, a mob also torched the BJP Khongjom Mandal office in Thoubal district.Homes of several elected BJP representatives have been targeted since the violence in Manipur started on May 3. These include the homes of Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, state Cabinet minister Nemcha Kipgen, Manipur PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Uripok MLA Raghumani Singh, Sugnoo MLA K Ranjit Singh, and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa MLA S Kebi Devi.Asked if she sees the frequent targeting of her home and of other party functionaries, including the failed bid on the CM’s house, as a sign of the loss of faith in the BJP and its state government, Sharda Devi says: “We are working for the next generation. We may go, but we have to fight for the next generation. So we do not get demoralised. We have to save the youth from the network of drugs and we have to safeguard forest land. The government has cracked down on illegal work, and that’s why we are on the right path. It is true that it is taking time to come to a solution… there has to be a reason for that. But I believe Manipur should not get divided and that Modiji will not discriminate.”Pointing out that the BJP had been voted in for a second time, she adds: “So much work has happened. My appeal is that all communities should live together as one and chase the outsiders away together.”