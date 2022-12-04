British Pakistanis and Football

Pakistanis having been living in the UK since the 1960s and contributing in one way or another. British Pakistanis have produced Home Secretary, Mayor of London, countless other MP's, Lords, Mayors and politicians. Lots of actors, entertainers, business people etc..



But one of our biggest backfalls have been in the realm of football. Despite the Pakistani community having close access to some of the best Football academies in the very few of have made it. There is only 1 Pakistani player in the Premier League right now(Zidane Iqbal, Manchester United). You could count the other Pakistanis to have played in the Premier League on your fingers.



You have people who migrated to the UK a generation ago and they have made it. But Pakistanis who have lived in the UK for generations? No.... At this point there should have already been Pakistanis playing regularly at Premier League clubs.



There are quite a few Pakistani guys at academy level for Premier League teams like U19, U18, U17 level etc.. But God knows how many of them will make it to the senior team.



We have even had 2 good Pakistani players from Norway. Ghayas Zahid became the first Pakistani origin player to play in the Champions Leage. Etzaz Hussain became the first Pakistani origin player to play in the Europa League.



Only 40K Pakistanis live in Norway meanwhile the UK has at least close to 1.5 million.



If you British-Pakistanis step up your game Pakistan could become a competitive side in Asian football. Assuming PFF can convince those who are not good enough to play for England to play for Pakistan. Many of them may even have played for England's Youth team like Easah Suliman.