British Pakistanis and Football

Pakistanis having been living in the UK since the 1960s and contributing in one way or another. British Pakistanis have produced Home Secretary, Mayor of London, countless other MP's, Lords, Mayors and politicians. Lots of actors, entertainers, business people etc..

But one of our biggest backfalls have been in the realm of football. Despite the Pakistani community having close access to some of the best Football academies in the very few of have made it. There is only 1 Pakistani player in the Premier League right now(Zidane Iqbal, Manchester United). You could count the other Pakistanis to have played in the Premier League on your fingers.

You have people who migrated to the UK a generation ago and they have made it. But Pakistanis who have lived in the UK for generations? No.... At this point there should have already been Pakistanis playing regularly at Premier League clubs.

There are quite a few Pakistani guys at academy level for Premier League teams like U19, U18, U17 level etc.. But God knows how many of them will make it to the senior team.

We have even had 2 good Pakistani players from Norway. Ghayas Zahid became the first Pakistani origin player to play in the Champions Leage. Etzaz Hussain became the first Pakistani origin player to play in the Europa League.

Only 40K Pakistanis live in Norway meanwhile the UK has at least close to 1.5 million.

If you British-Pakistanis step up your game Pakistan could become a competitive side in Asian football. Assuming PFF can convince those who are not good enough to play for England to play for Pakistan. Many of them may even have played for England's Youth team like Easah Suliman.
 
Dey don’t give us a chance brov..othawise we’d be runnin circles round da likes of Messi and Ronaldo, innit…

So instead of playing football, we’ve been marginalized to supplying medicine on da fookin’ road, fam.

And we don’t play for Pakistan because we’d be paid in samosas and fruit chaat, blud.. what’s a struggling pakee to do?
 
lastofthepatriots said:
Dey don’t give us a chance brov..othawise we’d be runnin circles round da likes of Messi and Ronaldo, innit…

So instead of playing football, we’ve been marginalized to supplying medicine on da fookin’ road, fam.

And we don’t play for Pakistan because we’d be paid in samosas and fruit chaat, blud.. what’s a struggling pakee to do?
you are right a Pakistani is not going to get picked for football league this is England not USA.
and pakistan they will never pick us because they are nepotism and monopolist.

i think we brit paks get heat from other paks from other country saying we are not progressive but hey we dont control or our kind are not allowed to move forward this is wat they dont get.

we are on the road and sell illegal drugs.
 
There is prejudice and racism in football, south asians are seen as cricket players not football. The talent spotters normally ignore them, the FA conducted a study years back it was damning.

Very little has progressed since. I think it's a mix of not being taken seriously, prejudice, racism, cultural as asian parents also preferred their kids to do white collar jobs.

The England team does not represent me that's why I struggle to support them in football.
 
Azadkashmir said:
you are right a Pakistani is not going to get picked for football league this is England not USA.
and pakistan they will never pick us because they are nepotism and monopolist.

i think we brit paks get heat from other paks from other country saying we are not progressive but hey we dont control or our kind are not allowed to move forward this is wat they dont get.

we are on the road and sell illegal drugs.
Racism is there but the other issue is parental involvement. Pak parents do not engage or encourage their children to go onto football training sessions as white British parents do.
 
racism pure and simple

but I also know that when me and the kids were growing up there were some great footballers but we always had Madrasa after school at the mosque between 5-7pm

and if you play for a team or a academy its training 3 times a week and game on weekend where parents have to drive miles

mosque up and down the country are full between 5-7pm, so no Muslim kids can really do well in sports you get home 730pm have dinner and its sleep time

by the time you are 16 years old its way too late and parents saying become a doctor or lawyer

combination of these religious and cultural issues is the reason and I know much talent has been wasted like this even my own friends, great footballer and his dad said you are working in the takeaway on weekends
 
Fair point, but you guys don't have Cricket to fall back on, so adopted the local game wholeheartedly.
We live in a country that is home of Cricket, which is the primary true love of almost all Pakistanis, so it was natural to continue that love. Over time football certainly has gained a bigger influence especially amongst third generation Pakistanis, but it takes time, and sports isn't exactly encouraged in our community.

Plus, there was a so called black moment in English football, someone else can shed more light on this aspect, but black community was good at the game long before they were accepted by the football establishment, then came the flood. Right now, they do not view Asian players as serious prospects, but it is changing gradually, it has changed somewhat in cricket, still a way to go, but it requires more time for it to change in football, and other sports.
 
only guy i know who made it in football is called adam docker or adam karim. he was born in pakistan but i think he is mix. he is a big and a tall guy.
 

Azadkashmir said:
only guy i know who made it in football is called adam docker or adam karim. he was born in pakistan but i think he is mix. he is a big and a tall guy.
It’s ok blud. We make da ballz deez chimps chase around and shag their birds instead.. Somehow I believe it’s divine justice being carried out in da end..
 
lastofthepatriots said:



It’s ok blud. We make da ballz deez chimps chase around and shag their birds instead.. Somehow I believe it’s divine justice being carried out in da end..
the chimps have to follow rules under contract. they chase the ball shag their bird and get coked and pi st.
 
The youth are not into football at all. Look at our contribution in combat sports. The U.K. boxing and MMA scene is full of Pakistanis, many who are world class.
Look at cricket, say no more with the England team having top players.
 
British Pakistanis & soccer lovers
Canadian Pakistanis & soccer lovers
Australian Pakistanis & soccer lovers
American Pakistanis & soccer lovers
GCC Arab countries overseas Pakistanis & soccer lovers
EU Pakistanis & soccer lovers
S.American Pakistani & soccer lovers
African Pakistanis & soccer lovers
Local inside Pakistan & soccer lovers

But govt of Pakistan has corrupted Shabaz Sharif preventing Everyone from developing soccer interest except fulfill his bank accounts. The evil Prime Minister has converted whole locals Pakistanis on motorcycles to steal snatch mobiles phones from anyone walking in less than 24 hours of coming into power by regime change.
 
I think Pakistani's are more into cricket and quite a few have made into the England cricket team.
 
In the US the minorities completely dominate the major sports. Racism, and cultural bias towards the sports is one thing, but not making any efforts is another issue.
 

