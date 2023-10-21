Britain and Israel criticize Xinjiang for "violating human rights".

GreatHanWarrior
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2022
- Messages
- 2,091
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
51 nations blast China over violating Uyghurs’ rights
Move comes after China was named to the UN Human Rights Council despite its poor record.
www.rfa.org
well. I believe that Xinjiang is violating human rights. Just like I believe in the West and Jews.
Thank you very much to Jewish friends for supporting our Uyghur brothers!
Thank you very much to Jewish friends for telling our Uyghur brothers what "human rights" are!
Last edited: