100 countries support China on human rights amid US-led smears against China over Xinjiang at UN session

100 countries support China on human rights amid US-led smears against China over Xinjiang at UN session
By GT staff reporters
Published: Oct 22, 2021 10:27 AM

United Nations Photo:CFP

Photo:CFP

Nearly 100 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday, while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions.

On behalf of 62 countries, Cuba made a joint statement on Thursday at the UN General Assembly to support China for developing its own pattern on human rights that fits its conditions and oppose other countries' interference in China's internal affairs under the banner of human rights.

The joint statement was made at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly as the Third Committee reviewed human rights issues after a few countries, including the US and France, made groundless accusations targeting China's human rights record.

The joint statement said that respecting each country's sovereignty, integrity and independence and no interference in other countries' domestic affairs should be the basic international code. Issues on China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang regions are China's internal affairs, and no country has the right to interfere.

The joint statement called on countries to respect people of different countries to choose their own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues or double standards, or making groundless accusations at China out of political purposes and based on disinformation.

Kuwait, on behalf of three Gulf countries, also made a joint statement to support China and said that to deal with human rights issues, countries should abide by principles of objectiveness without politicization, the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. They should also respect each country's sovereignty and not interfere in other countries' internal affairs.

More than 30 countries also voiced their support for China at the meeting, which marked more fair and just voices at the UN platform after the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Wang Wenbin, Chinese FM spokesperson, told a press conference on Friday.

On Thursday, Ambassador Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, refuted the untenable accusations and reiterated China's stance on human rights issues, saying that China firmly opposes and refuses untenable accusations made by some countries.

It is so difficult for the US and a few countries to change their old bad habits - misusing the UN platform to make untenable accusations at China, spreading political viruses and disinformation, and poisoning the atmosphere for cooperation.

China has actively participated in all the topics of the Third Committee and offered China's approach. On behalf of 31 countries, China made a joint statement to oppose unilateral sanctions; on behalf of 76 countries, it made a joint statement on promoting the fair distribution of vaccines; together with African countries, China also released a joint statement opposing racial discrimination, winning support from 78 countries. All these show that China and the majority of developing countries insist that communication is the right direction for promoting human rights, and cooperation is the right pattern, Zhang noted.

I also want to tell US followers that you think you can be superior to others by obeying the superpower and playing the jackal to the tiger. But as a country that has no independence, you lost dignity and earned no respect from others, Zhang said.

The Chinese ambassador pointed out that China has introduced the true situation in its Xinjiang region many times. Before the opening of the Third Committee, China's Permanent Mission to the UN held a joint video conference with the Xinjiang regional government and invited representatives of local residents and foreigners who had visited Xinjiang or lived there to share their stories about the region.

The experiences and stories of more than 1,000 foreign diplomats, journalists, religious people from more than 100 countries who had visited Xinjiang shattered the lies made by some Western countries. Zhang noted that the happy life and smiles of Chinese people are the best and most true proof of China's human rights achievements. The lies made by the West can only fool themselves, not the whole world.

Zhang also noted that China welcomes all good and kind advice but refuses lectures based on lies and political oppression, or from those who think of themselves as superior to others. China's resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, security and interests of developments is firm and unshakable. It will carry out making contributions to promote human rights work around the world.

www.globaltimes.cn

100 countries support China on human rights amid US-led smears at UN session - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn
 
51 countries signed a joint statement against China over Xinjiang region. The statement was signed at the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee.

The following countries signed the statement:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Belgium
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Canada
  8. Croatia
  9. Czechia
  10. Denmark
  11. Estonia
  12. Eswatini
  13. Fiji
  14. Finland
  15. France
  16. Germany
  17. Guatemala
  18. Iceland
  19. Ireland
  20. Israel
  21. Italy
  22. Japan
  23. Latvia
  24. Liberia
  25. Liechtenstein
  26. Lithuania
  27. Luxembourg
  28. Moldova
  29. Monaco
  30. Montenegro
  31. Nauru
  32. The Netherlands
  33. North Macedonia
  34. New Zealand
  35. Norway
  36. Palau
  37. Paraguay
  38. Poland
  39. Portugal
  40. Republic of Marshall Islands
  41. Romania
  42. San Marino
  43. Slovakia
  44. Slovenia
  45. Spain
  46. Sweden
  47. Switzerland
  48. Tuvalu
  49. Ukraine
  50. United States
  51. United Kingdom
 
Not even one Muslim country in the list makes this list a pathetic laughing stock, all the countries are western ones and their small, tiny nameless lackeys, they also almost all currently are supporting Irsael against Palestine, which makes them hyporites at the finest. Israel is in the list accusing China of human rights violation, is this a joke?

Turkey last time signed but not this time, showing the country's shift towards China, South Korea for some reason didn't sign, it is kind of a surprise in regard to the close relations between South Korea and US.
 
So, all basically are the arrogant European bigots signed up, but themselves committed the worst human rights atrocities in human history. Now, they hypocritically cry so loud that they are the champions of human rights in China and elsewhere, lol, first, these bigots have to correct what are wronged in human rights by them.
 
Ukraine and Israel stab China while actively seeking China's help for their causes, now their fate is sealed.
 

