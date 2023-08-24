What's new

BRICS , They Way Out For Global South

The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are home to more than 40% of the world's population and 25% of the global economy. They are also all developing countries that face similar challenges, such as poverty, inequality, and climate change.

In recent years, the BRICS countries have been working together to address these challenges and to promote their shared interests on the global stage. They have established a number of cooperation mechanisms, such as the BRICS Bank and the BRICS New Development Bank, and they have played a leading role in shaping the G20 agenda.

 

