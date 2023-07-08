BREAKING: IRAQ TO BUY JF-17 FIGHTER JETS FROM PAKISTAN IN MAJOR BILLION DOLLAR PLUS DEFENSE DEAL

Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2011
- Messages
- 54,007
- Reaction score
- 87
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
90% of the aircraft's components, including the Russian engine, are of Chinese-origin. Pakistan is the only country that manufactures......heard that before.
Lets wait for it to be "OFFICIAL", before we all start goin' nuts with pages after pages discussing over it.
Do a lil' more research on your own - and not get 3rd Class info from IDRW.90% of the aircraft's components, including the Russian engine, are of Chinese-origin. Pakistan is the only country that manufactures...
how is the sell percentage being shared?
If the news turns out to be true, you can ponder on that Question & then ask yourself as to why Iraq didn't consider the Tejas instead...Why would Iraq buy JF 17 if they already operate T 50 and can just order FA50 simplifying logistics using T 50's supply lines and infrastructure.
Argentina will also buy JF-17. And Argentina will allow China to develop the Malvinas Islands.no official source has quoted this yet
and even if its true how is it a billion deal they were after only 12 units
Do a lil' more research on your own - and not get 3rd Class info from IDRW.
There are plenty of videos on the JF-17 Assembly & our co-operation with China (CATIC).
Why would Iraq buy JF 17 if they already operate T 50 and can just order FA50 simplifying logistics using T 50's supply lines and infrastructure.
Billion dollar includes training, spares, weapons and other thingsno official source has quoted this yet
and even if its true how is it a billion deal they were after only 12 units
Similar to the ones Egypt is operating. Even theirs can't carry the Aim-120.Iraq cannot get BVRAM (AMRAAM) capabilities, either their F16 or FA50 dont have that capability