BREAKING: IRAQ TO BUY JF-17 FIGHTER JETS FROM PAKISTAN IN MAJOR BILLION DOLLAR PLUS DEFENSE DEAL

Trailer23 said:
...heard that before.

Lets wait for it to be "OFFICIAL", before we all start goin' nuts with pages after pages discussing over it.
90% of the aircraft's components, including the Russian engine, are of Chinese-origin. Pakistan is the only country that manufactures...

how is the sell percentage being shared?
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
90% of the aircraft's components, including the Russian engine, are of Chinese-origin. Pakistan is the only country that manufactures...

how is the sell percentage being shared?
Do a lil' more research on your own - and not get 3rd Class info from IDRW.

There are plenty of videos on the JF-17 Assembly & our co-operation with China (CATIC).

Faceless said:
Why would Iraq buy JF 17 if they already operate T 50 and can just order FA50 simplifying logistics using T 50's supply lines and infrastructure.
If the news turns out to be true, you can ponder on that Question & then ask yourself as to why Iraq didn't consider the Tejas instead...
 
no official source has quoted this yet

and even if its true how is it a billion deal they were after only 12 units
 
The thing with JF17s is that it's a no strings fully fledged fighter


It's only geo politics holding it back,, for country's like Iraq they could go for something like the F16s but then they get stuck with strings and limited, mixed weapons that could be embargoed whenever they don't do what the U.S want

I always felt for multiple countries, having JF17s with no strings, with a growing arsenal of weaponry was a good strategy
 
Trailer23 said:
Do a lil' more research on your own - and not get 3rd Class info from IDRW.

There are plenty of videos on the JF-17 Assembly & our co-operation with China (CATIC).
I said the same, 90% of Chinese OEM parts are manufactured by Pakistan for Jf17. Now at the international level, it's called TOT, you can label it as cooperation or anything up to you.
 
Faceless said:
Why would Iraq buy JF 17 if they already operate T 50 and can just order FA50 simplifying logistics using T 50's supply lines and infrastructure.
Iraq cannot get BVRAM (AMRAAM) capabilities, either their F16 or FA50 dont have that capability

Pretty logic for Iraq to have interest on either JF17 or J10 C. They can get European fighters but it will be too expensive for them
 
Our profit will only be marginal since we only assemble it from Chinese Provided kit
Time to indigenize JF 17 in the same way HIT did with Alkhalid.
Even though AK was co-produced with China but HIT can now independently manufacture AK without any Chinese help.

I hope at least the metal used for JF 17's body is produced in Pakistan.
 
Indos said:
Iraq cannot get BVRAM (AMRAAM) capabilities, either their F16 or FA50 dont have that capability
Similar to the ones Egypt is operating. Even theirs can't carry the Aim-120.

Now if there is any truth to this news/rumor, a few questions should pop up...

1. Are there any JF-17's currently in the assembly line for PAF (new Squadron or additions to current Squadrons).

2. How long will it take for Delivery from the get-go.
Note: One of the PAF Specials mentioned the Timeline.

3. Which Block are the Iraqi's interested in & would they be interested in the B-Variant (Dual-Seater) or would PAF use their own for Training the Iraqi Pilots.

4. Now that China's homegrown Engine is up & running and the complications with Russia's WAR in Ukraine - is a Chinese Engine an option for International Customers.
 

