BOYCOTT ISRAEL PRODUCTS CAMPAIGN

http://www.inminds.co.uk/shopping-can-kill.php
BOYCOTT ISRAELI PRODUCTS & not labelled yet Israeli products - CAMPAIGN...LETS START !!!!
SHOPPING CAN KILL! - CAMPAIGN
Most consumers do not realise the extent of the penetration of Israeli goods in to Europe, and in particular the UK market. The purpose of this campaign is to draw awarness to this and to encourage people to join the boycott by starting with boycotting 'made in Israel' products. We provide below a background of the current state of the boycott and research in to which Israeli goods are prevalent in UK stores. We follow this by suggesting strategies for implementing the campaign in your community.
1: BACKGROUND - BOYCOTT ISRAEL
Is the public ready to boycott?
A survey conducted for the Jewish Chronicle[20] in January 2009 found that 47% of British people support the Palestinian position compared to just 22% who support the Israeli line. Nearly 1 in 3 british people (29%) are in favour of boycotting israeli goods, and of those who aren't sure(30%) or feel its a bad idea(41%), most reason that sanctions would have no effect(48%) or worry that it would just harden the israeli position(14%). This survey clearly shows that British people empathise with the Palestinians and are willing to boycott Israeli goods but need encouragement and convincing that it will make a difference.
Does the boycott work?
Findings by the Israeli Union of Industrialists revealed that following the attack on Gaza, one in five Israeli exporters are having difficulty selling abroad due to the boycott. Yair Rotloi, chairman of the association's foreign-trade committee revealed "21 percent of local exporters report that they are facing problems in selling Israeli goods because of an anti-Israel boycott, mainly from the UK and Scandinavian countries". The Israel Export Institute reported in Feb 2009 that 10% of Israeli exporters were receiving order cancellations due to the boycott[35]. The boycott coupled with the economic climate has forced 66% of Israeli exporters to slash prices[21], and they have called for government intervention to protect them from a growing boycott[35]. In Feb 2009 Israels daily finance paper, the Marker, in an article titled "Now heads are lowered as we wait for the storm to blow over" reported that Israeli businessmen were in hiding, trying to "remain anonymous to avoid arousing the attention of pro-boycott groups"[35].
Aldi caught palming off Israeli Carmel grapefruit as produce of Cyprus
The situation is so bad that it has lead some exporters and retailers in Europe to falsify the country of origin on the packaging of Israeli goods. The Cyprus Mail newspaper reported on 19th March 2009: "A leading German supermarket yesterday admitted to effectively misleading European consumers by selling re-labelled Israeli Grapefruit as a product of Cyprus before passing it on to the public.. the decision to pass off the Israeli fruit by the German ALDI chain came after a widespread boycott of Israeli goods in the aftermath of the Israel’s invasion into Gaza in December. Since then, shoppers across Ireland especially, have been turning their backs on Israeli goods such as fruit, vegetables and electronics and it is thought that stockpiles of Israeli produce are rotting at supply depots."[22] Amid fears that this scam could lead to genuine Cypriot produce being boycotted, farming unions in Cyprus are furious and the Cypriot ambassador to Ireland, Sotos A. Liassides has referred the matter back to his government for vigorous action commenting that Aldi are "trying desperately to get rid of their (Israeli) stock by presenting it as Cypriot."[23] Environmental Health Officers from the Health Service Executive who are under contract to Food Safety Authority of Ireland have also become involved in the issue as it breaches EU regulations on food labelling.
Protest outside Aldi in Galway, Ireland (14 March 2009)
A few weeks later, in April 2009, another Irish supermarket chain, Dunnes Stores, was caught in a similar scam of palming off Israeli grapefruits to customers as Cypriot[24]. Seasoned campaigners will recall that Dunnes Stores was the site of a historic victory in the struggle against South African aparthied when on July 19, 1984 a 21 year old till worker, Mary Manning, courageously refused to handle two South African Outspan grapefruits which resulted in a bitter strike lasting nearly three years, before forcing the Irish governments hand to imposing a total ban on the importation of South African goods. Twenty years after the strike the city of Dublin honoured the strikers with a commemorative placue outside the store and today there is a street in Johannesburg named after Mary. Nelson Mandela recalled: "Young workers who refused to handle the fruits of apartheid 21 years ago in Dublin provided inspiration to millions of South Africans that ordinary people far away from the crucible of apartheid cared for our freedom"[25](see full story here[26]).
In the aftermath of the Gaza attack the UK supermarket Tesco set up a special customer helpline for those who are boycotting Israel. It gauged that the number of calls it was receiving from people complaining about its' selling of Israeli goods was jamming their general customer helpline. When customers rang Tesco's helpline they would now be greeted with the message "If you are ringing regarding Israeli goods, please press one." They would then be connected to specially-trained call centre staff. The extra cost to Tesco of having to setup a dedicated call centre because of the Israeli goods on its shelves was not lost on Jonathan Hoffman, co-vice chair of the Zionist Federation, he feared "The risk is that supermarkets will say it's too much of a problem to stock Israeli goods." After Tesco came under fire from the pro-Israel lobby who complained that Israel was being picked on as Tesco's had never before singled out a country, Tesco's finally relented and closed the boycott helpline on 6th April 2009[62].
El Al advert after Hertz
logo removed
Non-Israeli companies who fear 'boycott by association' are taking action to distance themselves. In January 2009 El Al's website ran a promotion stating: "Now, more than ever is the time to come to Israel. Come express your solidarity with Israel. Fly with EL AL and receive 3 or 4 day car rental for free!". The advert had a clearly visible Hertz logo. Hertz were furious and demanded El Al immediately remove thier logo from the advert. Their spokesman stressed that Hertz had not been aware of the promotion being run by EL AL and did not want to be associated with it, further they "regret if any individuals were offended by the language that EL AL used to promote this offer".[36]
Aldi Press Release - We don't fund Israel
Another example of such pre-emptive action is that of Lidl and Aldi. During the attack on Gaza, chain SMS's and emails had circulated claiming that "Lidl and Aldi supermarkets declared publicly on TV from their HQ's in Germany that they will donate all their takings/ revenue to Israel during this war on Gaza." Normal company practice would have been to ignore such chain mail, but both companies fearing a mass consumer boycott immediately issued press realses that they do not fund Israel. The Adli press release read "Aldi confirms that it does not provide Israel with any source of financial funding or support the Israel – Gaza conflict. Aldi has never declared that it will donate store revenue to Israel during the conflict and any such claims are completely untrue."[63]
Companies joining the boycott
FreedomCall refuses to do
business with Israel
Some companies are themselves taking the moral stand and boycotting Israel. On 30th December 2009, a British telecommunications firm FreedomCall terminated its cooperation with Israel's MobileMax. Richard Ramsey, the managing director of FreedomCall, sent an e-mail to the Israeli tech firm MobileMax. "As a result of the Israeli government action in the last few days we will no longer be in a position to consider doing business with yourself or any other Israeli company." MobileMax CEO Raanan Cohen was shocked by the boycott "We weren't expecting this from them and there was no prior warning.".[38][39]
In January 2009 Israeli news Ynet reported that a London based Pashmina company was refusing on-line orders from Israel, email correspondance revealed they had joined the boycott of Israel due to "horrors committed by the Israeli army."[37]
Cafe Crema: "we do not use
any Israeli products"
In March 2009 a top London cafe, Cafe Crema in New Cross, put up a notice which reads "we do not use any Israeli products". Despite vilification in the Jewish media and wild accusations of anti-Semitism, its owner Chris Boddington was undeterred, "we will continue to boycott Israel, and we certainly won’t hide the fact.. it’s as legitimate as boycotting South Africa was in the 1980s.. Israel needs to think about why so much of the world is against it.."[34] The cafe also stocks genuine Palestinian products (from Zaytoun).
MORE PRODUCTS LINK - FULL NEWS : http://www.inminds.co.uk/shopping-can-kill.php
