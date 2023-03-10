What's new

Boko Haram mullahs killed 25+ fishermen in Nigeria

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634196873262014464

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Islamic extremists killed at least 25 fishermen during an attack in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state, the police told The Associated Press on Thursday,

The rebels attacked the fishermen in the remote Mukdolo village of Borno where the years-long extremist violence is concentrated, said the local police chief Abdu Umar. Some of the bodies in the Wednesday attack were recovered and buried on Thursday, he said.

“There is no single human being in that place because it has been abandoned but the villagers from Dikwa go there to fish. Unfortunately, this time, Boko Haram (extremists) surrounded the place and killed 25 of them and nine escaped,” the police chief said of the attack. Locals reported more than 30 killed in the attack.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, continues to grapple with a 14-year-old insurgency in the northeast by Islamic extremist rebels of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province. The extremists are fighting to establish Shariah law and to stop Western education.

More than 35,000 people have died and over 2 million have been displaced by the extremist violence, according to the U.N. Development Program.

Abba Modu with the local security outfit in Borno said the latest attack on Wednesday occurred after the rebels warned locals to stay off the river in the Mukdolo village which is near Sambisa forest, a popular hideout for the militants.

“The Boko Haram people said they now own the river, and no villager would be allowed to fish there except their members,” said Modu.

“It was a tragic and sad event that happened to our people, and we have just returned from attending their burial,” Mohammed Zakariya Dikwa, a local lawmaker from the area, told The AP.

In the last two weeks, dozens of the rebels have either been killed or arrested while more than 1,300 of them surrendered to Nigeria troops, according to Musa Danmadami, a spokesman for Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters.

“Troops in the northeast zone of the country have sustained and continued to dominate the joint area of operations,” Danmadami told reporters on Thursday.

The Nigerian government has often said its security forces have significantly reduced the capacity of the extremists to carry out attacks but security analysts argue the rebellion has lasted for years because the nation’s security forces are not well equipped and are overstretched battling other crimes.

JackTheRipper said:
“The Boko Haram people said they now own the river, and no villager would be allowed to fish there except their members,” said Modu.

“It was a tragic and sad event that happened to our people, and we have just returned from attending their burial,” Mohammed Zakariya Dikwa, a local lawmaker from the area, told The AP.
These people dont take their lives seriously ?
Boko Haram which is known to be ISIS twin brother(albeit the black one, which I guess even ISIS wouldnt want. Lol) is known to be merciless, brutal and savage, and they gave warnings and these people still had the courage to go there? 🤦🏽
If it was me, i will flee from that entire state, from the first report of even Boko Haram sighting in the region. Sorry I love my life too much to take chances. 😅

RIP to those poor fishermen who were only trying to make a living. 🙏🏾
 
mike2000 is back said:
These people dont take their lives seriously ?
Boko Haram which is known to be ISIS twin brother(albeit the black one, which I guess even ISIS wouldnt want. Lol) is known to be merciless, brutal and savage, and they gave warnings and these people still had the courage to go there? 🤦🏽
If it was me, i will fleefrom that entire state, from the first report of even Boko Haram sighting in the region. Sorry I love my life too much to take chances. 😅

RIP to thise poor fishermen who were only trying to make a living. 🙏🏾
What ever happened to the girls that were kidnapped by this outfit?
 
my2cents said:
What ever happened to the girls that were kidnapped by this outfit?
Some escaped, most were impregnated by the Boko Haram so called "islamic group" fighting for so called "Shariah and against Western education and depravity " 🤣 Yet they kidnapped women to use as sex slaves, can't blame them I guess, a man can't live without sex or getting laid. 🤣
Their ISIS brothers were doing the same either by using force/kidnapping/attracting brainwashed young and even underage girls all over the world and in the region and using them for sexual satisfaction, while using "temporary marriage" as a cover. 😂

Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee | Sahara Reporters

He added that many small girls were either pregnant or nursing children belonging to the insurgents.
saharareporters.com saharareporters.com

www.hrw.org

Iraq: Sunni Women Tell of ISIS Detention, Torture

Fighters from the Islamic State are arbitrarily detaining, ill-treating, torturing, and forcibly marrying Sunni Arab women and girls in areas under their control in Iraq. One woman told HRW that one ISIS fighter raped her daily in front of her children. She suspected that many of the other women...
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
 
mike2000 is back said:
These people dont take their lives seriously ?
Boko Haram which is known to be ISIS twin brother(albeit the black one, which I guess even ISIS wouldnt want. Lol) is known to be merciless, brutal and savage, and they gave warnings and these people still had the courage to go there? 🤦🏽
If it was me, i will flee from that entire state, from the first report of even Boko Haram sighting in the region. Sorry I love my life too much to take chances. 😅

RIP to those poor fishermen who were only trying to make a living. 🙏🏾
Why do you care so much about these poor people? Do you really care?
 
my2cents said:
What ever happened to the girls that were kidnapped by this outfit?
the shithole Nigeria is ... the govt is same way... nothing will change.

Mali got fed up of the duplicitious French who were keeping the insurgency going. FInally, Francophone is waking up to the control of the french shenzis.

This continent must get its act together and put in good governance and trade and develop within. We had enough of whites and yellows dictating terms.
 

