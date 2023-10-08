What's new

Biggest engineering challenge human kind has taken, $45 billion, 1838KM Sichuan-Tibet Railway

Biggest engineering challenge human kind has taken, $300 billion, 1838KM Sichuan-Tibet Railway

Sichuan-Tibet has 3 sections, two section had already been finished and in operation, only Ya'an to Nyingchi is still under construction.
The Ya'an to Nyingchi segment is 1,011 km (628 mi) , It traverses a seismically active region with difficult terrain and a fragile ecology, and is the most difficult part of the railway to construct.
The segment's construction started on 8 November 2020[9] with construction expected to last until 2030.

The Sichuan–Tibet railway is extremely difficult to construct. The railway has a elevation difference of 3,000 m (9,843 ft). The starting point Sichuan basin is at only 300 m (984 ft) altitude asl, while terminal is located 3,000 m (9,843 ft) above sea level on the Tibetan Plateau. 90% of the railway runs at an altitude of more than 3,000 m (9,843 ft).

The Nyingchi segment alone runs through the Yarlung Tsangpo river valley 16 times, and required the construction of 47 tunnels and 121 bridges.[13] One of the most challenging segments was the Milin tunnel with 10 km (6.2 mi) length. Milin tunnel lies down to 1,200 m (3,937 ft) below the top of a mountain range, and has an average altitude of 3,100 m (10,171 ft) asl., due to being situated on the Tibetan Plateau.

A 1,011 km (628 mi) long Ya'an–Nyingchi segment will have 72 tunnels with a total length of 851 km (529 mi) with multiple tunnels with a length of more than 30-kilometre (19 mi), of which the longest tunnel is the 42.5-kilometre-long (26.4 mi) Yigong Tunnel.

The railway is tunneled through areas with high-temperature earth-crust.

The total cost of the entire project is given with around 319.8 billion RMB. ( $45 Billion), The whole project is expected to be completed by 2030.
 
