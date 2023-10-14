What's new

China's $5BN Himalayan Railway Project To Nepal Revealed

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,117
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China's $5BN Himalayan Railway Project To Nepal Revealed​


Get ready for an epic journey through the towering peaks of the Himalayas, where China's Tibet converges with India, Nepal, and more. Join us as we explore the remarkable $5 billion railway tunnel project, spanning 30 kilometers, seamlessly integrated into this pristine natural wonder.

In this video, we delve into the origins of the China-Nepal Railway project, its ambitious goals, and the immense impact it will have on Nepal's transportation challenges.

We'll take you through the most challenging aspects of this construction, from navigating seismic zones to conquering glaciers, and the construction of the awe-inspiring Himalayas tunnel.

Discover how China's innovative engineering solutions, including the colossal General Shield machine, are overcoming the unique challenges of constructing a super tunnel at high altitudes with low oxygen levels.

This groundbreaking project holds strategic significance for China, enhancing diplomatic ties, reducing Nepal's dependence on India, and countering India's influence in the region.Join us as we witness the audacity of modern engineering and diplomacy in the heart of the world's most magnificent mountains.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China rail project aims to link Tibet to Kathmandu, may be extended to Indian border
Replies
3
Views
475
etylo
E
beijingwalker
With China’s Help, Nepal Chips Away at Its India-lockedness
Replies
3
Views
566
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
beijingwalker
Why India's Bullet Train Project is So Slow
2
Replies
20
Views
637
Paitoo
Paitoo
beijingwalker
Nepal looks to build cross-border railway with China
Replies
0
Views
392
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Biggest engineering challenge human kind has taken, $45 billion, 1838KM Sichuan-Tibet Railway
Replies
7
Views
444
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom