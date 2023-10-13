BD eyes PTA, preferential berthing at Colombo Port​

Trade thru shipping heartland Lanka​

BD eyes PTA, preferential berthing at Colombo Port Bangladesh seeks preferential trade with shipping-heartland Sri Lanka and priority berthing facility at Colombo Port, as nations around the Indian Ocean rim plan business boost using untapped potential. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Thursday in Dhaka he had raised the proposal when he me

Published :Oct 13, 2023 12:27 AMUpdated :Oct 13, 2023 12:28 AMBangladesh seeks preferential trade with shipping-heartland Sri Lanka and priority berthing facility at Colombo Port, as nations around the Indian Ocean rim plan business boost using untapped potential.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Thursday in Dhaka he had raised the proposal when he met the Sri Lankan President and the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the 23rd Council of Ministers Meeting of IORA in Colombo.The Indian Ocean Rim Association or IORA is seen as a dynamic inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development."I requested them to provide us with preferential berthing as we are facing delays in getting berth in Colombo Port," the foreign minister said.He pointed out that if Bangladeshi ships would not get the facility, they might switch to another port along the shipping channel.The foreign minister called on the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, at the latter's office after the IORA ministerial meet and discussed issues of bilateral interest and underscored the need for expeditious implementation of existing sectoral cooperation.He highlighted ongoing preferential-trade agreement (PTA) negotiations, cooperation in business and investment, pharmaceuticals, tourism, shipping and air connectivity during the meeting.Bangladesh's export-import shipments are mostly routed via Colombo and Singapore ports.Dr Momen said he also met British Minister for Indo-Pacific Ms. Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs of US State Department Ms Afrin discussing matters of bilateral interest and common concern.Responding to a question he said the upcoming elections and Rohingya issue featured his discussions with these US and UK officials.The development-partner countries in the developed West are stressing free and fair polls in Bangladesh, in the wake of opposition concerns. They are also sending advance observers teams for a firsthand view of the ground realities ahead of the general election due around this yearend.