Matarbari deep-sea port channel handed over to Chittagong Port Authority for operations

State-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited handed over the responsibility of the channel to the CPA at an event held in Chattogram on Thursday.​

1696220068431.png

An aerial view of the Matarbari coal-based power plant in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali upazila. Photo: TBS
  • From now, the port dues, berth hire charges, piloting, tug charges, berthing-unberthing and other charges will be collected by the CPA
  • CPGCBL has excavated a channel 14.3km long and 250m wide and 18.5m deep under the 1,200MW coal-based power plant construction project
  • 1,753m of breakwater in the north, 713m of breakwater in the south and 1,803m of revetment in the north has been constructed
  • The width of the channel was increased by 100m to 350m
  • The Matarbari plant is scheduled to commence electricity production in December this year

The Matarbari deep sea port channel in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar has been handed over to te Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

State-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited handed over the responsibility of the channel to the CPA at an event held in Chattogram on Thursday.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest on the occasion. He also visited the Matarbari coal-based thermal power plant and deep sea port on Thursday.

During the visit, the principal secretary emphasized that the Matarbari development project represents a significant commitment to progress.

"Instructions have been given to ensure that the project is completed promptly and efficiently within the designated time frame," he added.

Abul Kalam Azad, managing director of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited, said experimental power generation is currently underway and being integrated into the national grid.

"The Matarbari coal-based thermal power plant is scheduled to commence commercial electricity production, generating 600 megawatts of power, starting in December this year," he added.

From now on, the use, preservation and complete control of the Matarbari port channel, port dues, berth hire charges, piloting, tug charges, berthing-unberthing and other charges will be collected by the CPA.

Pursuant to the government's approval, the Coal Power Generation Company has excavated a channel 14.3km long and 250m wide and 18.5m deep under the 1,200MW coal-based power plant construction project.

According to the agreement between the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on 29 November, 2018, for the construction of Matarbari Port, the width of the channel has been increased by 100m to 350m.

To make the constructed channel and harbor safe and secure, the Coal-Power Generation Company has constructed 1,753m of breakwater in the north, 713m of breakwater in the south and 1,803m of revetment in the north.
 

