Bangladesh is a key maritime power, say experts​

Staff CorrespondentPublished: 02 Oct 2023, 09:35Bangladesh is a key maritime power for its geographical position at a geostrategic location at the mouth of Bay of Bengal, stated security experts in a recent event organised in the capital."Bangladesh is a Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean country. This is what gives us importance in nearly all issues regarding the maritime matters of the world," said Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, (retd), president, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), at the lecture club, reads a press release.A substantial portion of the world's energy traffic flows through the Indian Ocean.ANM Muniruzzaman further emphasised that being a pivotal country in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is a member of several regional and global maritime initiatives. Hence, it is imperative for Bangladesh to align its international maritime position with its national interests.The event titled ‘Bangladesh: Our Maritime Future’ was organized by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) at Hotel Lake Castle in Dhaka.The event featured distinguished speaker Rear Admiral ASMA Awal, NBP, OSP, ndc, psc, MDS, MBA (Retd.), former Ambassador and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy. Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, ndc, psc (retd), President of BIPSS, moderated the discussion, fostering an engaging exchange of views.Rear Admiral ASMA Awal's lecture focused on three main areas: Sea Lines of Communication, Sea Resources, and the strategic domain. Sea Lines of Communication form the backbone of the global supply chain.ASMA Awal delved into various aspects of maritime issues and discussed Bangladesh's approach to dealing with these matters.According to him, a nation's national power must align with its capabilities. This alignment is achievable when state leaders focus on critical mass, economic strength, and military capability.He also stressed the importance of strategy and political will as crucial components of a nation's power in the 21st century. The geopolitical and security situation in the Indian Ocean is paramount, given its central role in connecting Africa, Asia, and Australia.While discussing maritime interests in Bangladesh, ASMA Awal also talked about the political interests, economic interests, and military Aspects.He said, in the military aspect, there are 2 threats: traditional and non-traditional threats. Climate change is also a big issue that affects the sea area.An interactive session was held where the audience shared their thoughts after the discussion. The questions focused on the Indo-Pacific strategy, the blue economy and its advantages, the existing Navy structure to protect maritime resources, the power, and influence of regional and neighboring powers.Former ambassadors, diplomats from Dhaka-based Embassies, officials from international organizations, and academics attended the event.