Maiden Bangladesh maritime runway to host int’l flights by Dec.

MIR MOSTAFIZUR RAHAMAN | July 18, 2023 00:00:00Aerial view of under-construction maritime runway in Cox's Bazar, which is set to be ready by December — FE photoBangladesh's maiden maritime runway on the bay beach will be operational by December for hosting international tourist flights as the project may be completed ahead of time, sources said.The US$185-million project was taken up for upgrading the Cox's Bazar airport to international standards, for promoting tourism by using the seascape of world's longest unbroken sea beach.After completion of the project, being implemented by two Chinese companies, the Cox's Bazar airport will turn into an aviation hub, aviation experts have said.Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority awarded the contract to China Civil Engineering Construction Company Ltd (CCECC) in February 2021. The firm (CCECC) started work in August 2021 in collaboration with Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) in August 2021.Under the project the existing 9000-foot runway is extended by 1,700ft towards the Maheshkhali Channel through coastal-land reclamation.Once completed, it will be the longest runway in the country with a length of 10,700 feet.The length of Hazrat Shajalal Airport in Dhaka is nearly 10,500 feet.Talking to the FE, site manager of the project Li Guangqi said the major task of the project is extension of runway by 520 feet.The other jobs include land development, embankment protection, construction of pavement, drainage, boundary wall and fencing, AGLfoundation and related civilian structural works, AGL system works and other facilities."So far, the progress rate of the project is 78 per cent," says Mr Li.The project duration was 33 months and the implementation started on August 2021, the project official stated.Earlier in 2012, the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) had initiated a project to extend the runway from 6,775 feet to 9,000 feet and widen from 120 feet to 200 feet. In that phase, the load capability of the runway was strengthened and the runway lighting upgraded.Mr Li said the project works started in August 2021, but it faced several challenges, including the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war."But we continued our work maintaining health guidelines, and during the high onslaught of Covid-19, more than 50 foreign engineers, experts, and staff members were working relentlessly here," Mr Li adds.He also mentioned that many of the construction materials for the project were imported from abroad. For example, stones are mostly imported from Malaysia and most of the equipment, tools and machinery are being imported from China.According to civil aviation officials, this extended runway will allow much larger aircraft to take off and land at Cox's Bazar airport, paving the way for it to operate international flights.The project official said there will also be an airfield ground-lighting system. "Tourists who arrive in Bangladesh will be impressed to see it."