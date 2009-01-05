What's new

Bangladesh Army

Old Threads:

http://www.defence.pk/forums/bangladesh-defence/23601-bangladesh-military-thread.html

http://www.defence.pk/forums/bangladesh-defence/24698-world-armies-bangladesh.html



Bangladesh Army - Overview
The Bangladesh Army is the largest of the tri-services that is composed of the Army, Navy and Air Force. It numbers 200,000 personnel including 50,000 reservists.
The primary mission of the Bangladesh Army is the classic one of defending the nation's territorial integrity against external attack. During wartime, the Bangladesh Army (and its sister services) are responsible for mobilizing the nation's resources by assuming direct control over paramilitary and police forces, civilian transportation, and defense industries.
In addition to its primary mission the Bangladesh Army is also constitutionally obligated to assist the civilian government during times of crisis. This role is commonly referred to as &#8220;aid to civilian administration&#8221;.
62f6856653ae8af38511791cf3a9d24f.jpg

45580a4421122a886b1cd25658c5932d.jpg

81d83b41fb140bbe195bcf79dba0891b.jpg


Bangladesh Air Force - Overview
The Bangladesh Air Force consists of 22,000 personnel. It performs a wide range of duties at home and abroad. Its primary missions have been defined as follows:
&#8226; To defend Bangladesh's airspace and the Bangladesh military forces&#8217; area of operations.
&#8226; To achieve limited air superiority above the area of combat and to participate in the ground war.
&#8226; To attack strategic targets in enemy territory.
&#8226; To participate in combat in the naval theatre.
&#8226; To carry out air transport operations.
&#8226; Providing air intelligence as part of the general intelligence picture.
&#8226; To perform air search-and-rescue missions.
&#8226; To assist civil aviation authorities in command, control and services (as required).
e73883e09006384b629194343717d268.jpg


Bangladesh Navy - Overview
The Bangladesh Navy was established in April 7, 1972 to maintain sovereignty over the nation's territorial waters, to safeguard Bangladesh's economic interest and exercise maritime control within the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf, and to protect Bangladeshi shipping lines and it's merchant fleet.
At present the Navy is composed of 24,000 personnel and a mix of both aged and modern warships of primarily Chinese, British, South Korean and American origin.
The personnel and warships are stationed in various naval bases around the country, with the largest base located in Chittagong where the Bangladesh Naval Academy is also situated at, while other major facilities are at Kaptai, Khulna, and Mongla. The Naval Headquarter is in the capital, Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Navy is undergoing a process of modernization and transformation from a 'green water' navy to a dedicated 'blue water' ocean going naval force with plans to introduce a number of modern submarines, additional guided missile frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, guided missile corvettes, offshore patrol vessels, littoral patrol crafts, EW systems and anti-submarine helicopters.
The primary mission of the Bangladesh Navy are to:
&#8226; Safeguard/defend the territorial waters of Bangladesh.
&#8226; Keep the Sea Lines of Communications (SLOC) open during a war.
&#8226; Keep the sea ports of Bangladesh open for shipping during a war.
&#8226; Protection of the Bangladesh fishing fleet.
&#8226; Coast guard duties.
&#8226; Patrolling in riverine waters of Bangladesh.
&#8226; Search and Rescue at sea.
&#8226; Cyclone warning for Naval Ships and craft.
&#8226; Protection of Bangladesh merchant ships in the high seas.
&#8226; Assist the civil administration in maintaining internal security and peace, whenever called for such duties.
&#8226; Assist the civil administration in the event of natural calamities like flood, cyclone, tidal waves, earthquake etc whenever called for such duties.
&#8226; Naval Control of Shipping (Internal and External, Inland or Foreign) Organization.
&#8226; Oceanographic survey.
&#8226; Any other task for which the government may deem it necessary to deploy the Navy.

a0bf1d87ef197608ca48663ec85a674d.jpg


BNS Bongo Bondhu
1e66688dc666c9da4579c5c70cd4ec7a.jpg

Bangladesh Rifles - Overview
The Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) is the largest and oldest border security force of the country. Its history dates back to the Colonial period where it was known as the Ramgarh Local Battalion in 1795.
Its mission is to protect, defend and safeguard the border of Bangladesh and prevent smuggling in addition to assisting the civilian and military authorities as per the direction of the government.
The BDR is headed by a Director General of the rank of Major General, normally deputed from the Bangladesh Army. Its manpower strength is 67,000 and is organized by a central headquarter, sectors, battalions and border outposts. Its forces are mainly stationed along the border areas of Bangladesh. In addition to being equipped with light infantry weapons and land-based logistical support it also operates helicopters and patrol vessels for transportation and patrolling purposes.

cdf2c23346f95b22fff65491b6771a4e.jpg





Dhaka Metropolitan Police SWAT - Overview
Organisation
DMP (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) is an elite tactical unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. They operated under the Detective Branch of DMP.

Numbering only 44 personnel currently the elite unit will eventually grow to battalion strength in the near future. Though they operate under the DMP they can be called to perform their duties in any part of Bangladesh.

They are considered to be the most highly trained and best equipped SWAT/counter-terrorism unit in the South Asian region according to their American trainers.

The force is based in the Detective Branch Headquarters located in Minto Road, Dhaka.

Duties

Hostage rescue.
Crime suppression.
Perimeter security against snipers for visiting dignitaries.
Providing superior assault firepower in certain situations, e.g. barricaded suspects.
Rescuing officers and citizens captured or endangered by gunfire.
Countering terrorist operations in Bangladeshi cities.
Resolve high-risk situations with a minimum loss of life, injury or property damage.
Resolve situations involving barricaded subjects, (specifically covered by a Hostage Barricade Team).
Stabilise situations involving high-risk suicidal subjects.
Provide assistance on drug raids, arrest warrant and search warrant service.
Provide additional security at special events.
Stabilising dangerous situations dealing with violent criminals (such as serial killers or gangs).
<!--[endif]-->
Training

Basic training for the DMP SWAT personnel is conducted locally in Dhaka and Tangail. SWAT members are sent to the North Carolina based Blackwater Training Academy, United States for six weeks advanced training after completion of the basic local training. US agencies such as the FBI, US Police and US Army provide training locally also.

In addition DMP SWAT has trained with a South Korean counter-terrorist unit too.

Weapons

The DMP SWAT is equipped with the latest weapons including Precision Arms Sniper Rifle (.308 cal), M4 Carbines, MP5 submachine guns, Remington 870 shotguns, Glock 17 pistols and other typical weapons associated with Western SWAT teams.

Vehicles

Usually SWAT members are transported by soft skin Toyota Hilux utility vehicles. Command vehicles and APCs are also used during operations. There are plans to procure Humvees as well.

Helicopters

Police helicopters provide air transportation for SWAT for operations and aerial insertions via rappelling or fast-roping.


496a028f540521f61618fa2b75916c71.jpg
 
5a5bbfcdd49f6b90a2963160c0ab1289.jpg





Manufactured by: OTOKAR Otobus Karoseri Sanayi A.S.
Type: Armoured Vehicles
Name: Wheeled armoured personnel carrier

The "Cobra" Light Armored Personnel Carrier was developed by Turkey company "Otokar". This company has a great experience designing and producing light armored vehicles based on British "Land Rover" off road vehicles.


Armored Personnel Carrier has frontally arranged engine-transmission compartment. Driving and landing compartments are arranged behind it. In the driving compartment there are seats intended for the vehicle's commander and the driver. It's compact profile allows to transport vehicle by aircraft, helicopter, truck and by rail for rapid deployment.


Vehicle has a full-closed hull welded from steel armor plates, placed under great inclination level. Armor protects crew and personnel from 7.62-mm bullets and small caliber artillery projectiles and mines. There is ability to use additional armor plates if required, protecting from armor-piercing bullets. Driving compartment has bullet-proof windscreens providing good visibility. The windscreen is fitted with an electrical de-icing system. The hull also has all round vision blocks over the firing hatches.


Main armament consists from 12.7-mm anti-aircraft machine gun placed over the commander's seat, on the roof. Machine gun can be distantly fired from the inside of the Armored Personnel Carrier. It has 7x magnification sight used for aiming. It can be replaced with the night vision device.


"Cobra's" firepower is greatly increased by ability to fire personnel from the inside of the hull threw the separate hatches. Landing compartment is intended to carry 9 infantrymen with their full ammunition load. Troops get into and leave carrier threw the two doors from the each side of the board and one more in the rear armor plate. Also there is a hatch placed over the landing compartment.


Personnel Carrier's engine and suspension were developed and tested in the USA. It is fitted with V-type 8-cylinder 190 h.p. turbo diesel engine. "Cobra's" power to weight ratio is greater than 30 horsepower per tone. Transmission is automatic fitted with 4 gear gearbox.


Chassis is built on 4 x 4 wheel formula with frontal directing wheels. All wheels have independent suspension. Wheels are fitted with the low pressure tyres. Break system use disc brake mechanisms.


"Cobra" has high speed characteristics cross-country performance both. Optionally mounted amphibious kit consisting of double hydraulic thrusters with joystick control and closing louvres allows vehicle to enter water without preparation.


Personnel Carrier with a standard complement has air conditioner. Nuclear Biological Chemical protection system, centralized tyres pressure system, self recovery winch, smoke grenade launchers, periscope observation devices and various radio equipment devices can be mounted depending on customers requirement.


The "Cobra" armored personnel carrier made by "Otokar" company is a base chassis for a number of various armored vehicles:



Armored Ambulance Vehicle



Armored Command Vehicle



Armored Reconnaissance Carrier fitted with observation devices and a laser rangefinder



Police car



Self-propelled Anti-tank Vehicle



Self-propelled 81-mm Mortar



Armored Personnel Carrier fitted with distantly controlled 25-mm gun



Ground Surveillance Radar Vehicle



FEATURES


STANDARD FEATURES



Blackout lights



Intervehicle starter socket



Main switch



Rifle clips



All round vision blocks



Safety belts for crew



Lashing and tie-down provisions



On-board tooling



Thermal Insulation kit



Air intake fan



Central Tyre Inflation System



Radio preparation



Air Conditioning System



Roof hatch


OPTIONAL FEATURES



Electrical self recovery winch



Amphibious kit



NBC protection kit



IR driving lamps



Smoke grenade launchers



NVG compatible glazing



Gun ports



Windscreen die-ice system



Fire suppression system



Night vision periscopes (for driver and commander)



Stretcher provision



Daytime periscopes (for driver and commander)



Intercom system



Pioneer kit



Search light



Add-on Armour kit

Specifications
Property Value
Number of drive wheels 4
Number of wheels 4
Crew 9
Weight for transportation (kg) 5250
Weight (kg) 6500
Engine power output (h.p.) 190
Rated speed (r.p.m.) 3400
Max. road speed (km/h) 115
Gradient (%) 60
Ground clearance (mm) 266
Max. road range (km) 500
Length (mm) 5500
Width (mm) 2220
Height (mm) 2100
Wheelbase (mm) 3300
Turning circle radius (mm) 7700
Max. swim speed (km/h) 8



Has folowing part:
Part Amount
4L80E (Transmission) 1
V-8 (Diesel engine) 1

COBRA Quantities:
Country Quantity
ALGERIA 10
BAHREIN 10
IRAQ 600
NIGERIA 193
PAKISTAN 10
SLOVAKIA 10
TURKEY 481
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 10
Total: 1324

Last Contracts:
Qnt. Customer Value Add Date
(Close Date) Unit Cost
193 $52.800.000 Nov 2006
(Nov 2007) $273,575
590 $88.000.000 Jul 2005
(Dec 2006) $149,153
10 $2.500.000 Jul 2005
(Dec 2005) $250,000
Average Unit Cost: $180,706


Army Guide



raqib there is no info BD get cobra you have any image or link bro ?.:)
 
Brother...if you check out the bdmilitary forum you might find it out...cause i have seen it there few days ago...now i cannot access my account due to a problem...i think there is a mistake with in this posted info cause on another thread of M4 Carbine(probably posted by you), Bangladesh was not in the list of users there...but I've seen the Bangladesh Navy, and SWAT(see post 2) in a picture using M4 Carbines...So, i'd like to say, you better check it out on bdmilitary forum...:)
 
Bangladesh Army procured those Cobras in 2008...and your information seems to be created in 2006...correct me if im wrong...:)
 
Raquib said:
Bangladesh Rifles(BDR)
6ad34f2e22fc0b91e6dfced497daa1c7.jpg
are they using M4 carbines?? well, im surpried...!!!
Can any one tell me what the BSF uses?? just to compare compare...
as far as i know the BSF fires from the foxholes while the BDR uses bunker...please inform...
 
MIG-29:The Pride Of Bangladesh Air Force

Many still think BAF Mig-29s are still grounded.They were brought back to operation in 2004 after being grounded due to maintenance cost.But now they are fully operational.:yahoo:





 
Raquib said:
are they using M4 carbines?? well, im surpried...!!!
Can any one tell me what the BSF uses?? just to compare compare...
as far as i know the BSF fires from the foxholes while the BDR uses bunker...please inform...
Well not all BDR personnel use M4.I think these M4 carbines are given to the SWAT.
BDR uses type-81 may be.
 

