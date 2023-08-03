Kuwait will take more Bangladeshi troops

ghost250
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said, Kuwait will take more manpower from Bangladesh Army. For this purpose, a delegation of Kuwait Armed Forces will visit Bangladesh at the end of August.
Currently, more than 5,000 Bangladesh Army personnel are engaged in Operation Kuwait Reconstruction (OKP), which is the highest deployment of the Bangladesh Army to any foreign mission after a UN peacekeeping mission.
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is in Kuwait on a five-day official visit. He arrived in the country on Monday (July 31) at the invitation of the Chief of General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Gazi Hassan Al-Shamari.
In addition, the Chief of Army Staff discussed the issue of increasing Bangladesh's military assistance with Kuwait and recruiting more in other departments including the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.
The army chief will leave Kuwait next Friday (August 4). Through his visit, the parties concerned hope that the friendly relations between the military forces of both countries will be strengthened in the future.