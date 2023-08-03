What's new

Kuwait will take more Bangladeshi troops

ghost250

ghost250

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 3, 2015
Messages
1,091
Reaction score
1
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
www.somoynews.tv

আরও বাংলাদেশি সেনা নেবে কুয়েত | সময় প্রবাস

সেনাবাহিনী প্রধান জেনারেল এস এম শফিউদ্দিন আহমেদ বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনী থেকে আরও জনবল নেবে কুয়েত। এই লক্ষ্যে চলতি আগস্ট মাসের শেষের দিকে বাংলাদেশ সফর করবে কুয়েত সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর একটি প্রতিনিধি দল।<p>মঙ্গলবার (১ আগস্ট) কুয়েতে বাংলাদেশ মিলিটারি কন্টিনজেন্টস (বিএমসি) সদর দফতর পরিদর্শন শেষে...
www.somoynews.tv www.somoynews.tv

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said, Kuwait will take more manpower from Bangladesh Army. For this purpose, a delegation of Kuwait Armed Forces will visit Bangladesh at the end of August.
Currently, more than 5,000 Bangladesh Army personnel are engaged in Operation Kuwait Reconstruction (OKP), which is the highest deployment of the Bangladesh Army to any foreign mission after a UN peacekeeping mission.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is in Kuwait on a five-day official visit. He arrived in the country on Monday (July 31) at the invitation of the Chief of General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Gazi Hassan Al-Shamari.

In addition, the Chief of Army Staff discussed the issue of increasing Bangladesh's military assistance with Kuwait and recruiting more in other departments including the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

The army chief will leave Kuwait next Friday (August 4). Through his visit, the parties concerned hope that the friendly relations between the military forces of both countries will be strengthened in the future.
 

Similar threads

B
Indian army chief arrives in Dhaka on 2-day visit
Replies
11
Views
585
surmabhopali
S
B
DC conference: Army feels more comfortable working with civil admin than before: Army Chief
Replies
0
Views
256
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh Army chief to hold talks with India's military brass
Replies
0
Views
275
Black_cats
B
B
Army man dies, another wounded in explosion in Bandarban
Replies
2
Views
271
saif
S
F-6 enthusiast
Qatar defence chief visits Bangladesh
Replies
9
Views
855
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom