Back To C929: COMAC Pushes Ahead With Widebody Rename Following Russia's Exit​

Back To C929: COMAC Pushes Ahead With Widebody Rename Following Russia's ExitBYAARON BAILEY
PUBLISHED October. 29 2023
The rename signifies that Comac is committed to developing the wide-body airliner.
Photo: fifg | Shutterstock
SUMMARY
- The collaboration between Chinese COMAC and Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for developing the CR929 has ended.
- Despite the challenges caused by Russia's withdrawal, COMAC is determined to continue the development of the C929.
- The Chinese government's strong support for the aviation industry, along with its policies to encourage local manufacturers, serves as a strong backing for COMAC to develop the C929 independently.
The now C929 is a planned long-haul widebody airliner to challenge the Airbus and Boeing duopoly. With plans to seat between 250-320 seats.
While having Russia withdraw from the program has brought unexpected challenges to COMAC, the manufacturer has persevered and is determined to continue in the variant development.
Vast market demandChina is one of the world's largest aviation markets, and the need for widebody passenger aircraft is increasing quickly. By 2037, it is expected that China will become the world's largest aviation market and will require an additional 7,000 new widebody aircraft to stimulate and maintain demand. This provides enormous potential and motivates the decision to continue developing the C929.
Photo: COMAC
The C929 follows the successful release of the C919 variant, COMAC's narrowbody airliner. This type took its maiden flight in May 2017 and was delivered to Shanghai's China Eastern in December 2022. With two in service, MU took its first commercial flight in May this year.
COMAC vs UACSince the onset of the pandemic, there have been heightened tensions between COMAC and UAC after it disclosed that its first deliveries of the C929 were expected to be only by 2028-2029. While through 2021, China and Russia were working together to build the prototype, the pandemic severely paused the project, and then in 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine put multiple sanctions and uncertainty on the success of the partnership.
Russia kept optimistic through this, believing that the first test flights for the widebody aircraft would be by 2030; however, by this year, it was made public that COMAC chose to continue the program independently. However, United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yury Slyusar reiterated his genuine hope that UAC could remain involved in the project as a supplier for the C929.
The Chinese government is very supportive of the aviation industry, is pursuing the development of local aviation products, and has implemented several policies to encourage local manufacturers to complete independent research, development, and innovation for the aviation sector. With this, the government's support is a strong backing for COMAC to continue the development of the C929 project on its own.
While dropping the R from the variant name is a vital sign that Russia has stepped back from the project, the demonstration by COMAC signifies how COMAC looks to make substantial contributions to the development of the bustling Chinese aviation industry and looks to break the Airbus and Boeing monopoly and provide an alternative in the global aviation market.
