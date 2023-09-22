What's new

Brunei's Gallop Air places $2 bln order for China-made C919, ARJ21 jets

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,071
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Brunei's Gallop Air places $2 bln order for China-made C919, ARJ21 jets​

Reuters
September 22, 20236:13 PM GMT+8U

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - GallopAir, a new Brunei-based airline, plans to buy 30 aircraft from Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), which will include the first overseas purchases of the state-backed firm's narrow-body C919 jet.

GallopAir said in a statement on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent to purchase the aircraft, worth $2 billion in total, at a regional trade event in China last week.

The deal includes 15 orders of COMAC's ARJ21 aircraft - including its freighter and business jet variants - and 15 of the C919, which completed its maiden commercial flight in May. The C919 was developed by COMAC to rival Airbus SE's A320neo and Boeing Co's 737 MAX single-aisle jet families.

COMAC did not respond to requests for comment on the GallopAir plan. The deal was disclosed by China-based Shaanxi Tianju Investment Group, an investor in GallopAir, in a WeChat post on Monday.
www.reuters.com

Brunei's Gallop Air places $2 bln order for China-made C919, ARJ21 jets

GallopAir, a new Brunei-based airline, plans to buy 30 aircraft from Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), which will include the first overseas purchases of the state-backed firm's narrow-body C919 jet.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Last edited:
ARJ21

As a pioneer of China-developed commercial airplanes, ARJ21 was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016. As of the end of 2022, ARJ21 jetliners have safely carried around 6 million passengers.
Click to expand...

微信图片_20230923010850.png
 
Last edited:
Once China enters a market, very often it spells the beginning of the end for all other competitors.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s home-grown planes touch down in Southeast Asia as West mulls approval
2
Replies
19
Views
263
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's C919 large passenger jet begins demonstration flights across Xinjiang
Replies
2
Views
186
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Second China Eastern Airlines C919 jet to be delivered in June – report
Replies
0
Views
260
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s home-grown C919 could break Airbus, Boeing duopoly with ‘brave step into foreign markets’
Replies
14
Views
986
Raider 21
Raider 21
beijingwalker
China Eastern receives 2nd C919 plane, with the first already carrying more than 11,000 passengers
Replies
1
Views
144
Sandwalk
Sandwalk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom