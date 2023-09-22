Brunei's Gallop Air places $2 bln order for China-made C919, ARJ21 jets​

beijingwalker
Brunei's Gallop Air places $2 bln order for China-made C919, ARJ21 jetsReuters
September 22, 20236:13 PM GMT+8U
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - GallopAir, a new Brunei-based airline, plans to buy 30 aircraft from Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), which will include the first overseas purchases of the state-backed firm's narrow-body C919 jet.
GallopAir said in a statement on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent to purchase the aircraft, worth $2 billion in total, at a regional trade event in China last week.
The deal includes 15 orders of COMAC's ARJ21 aircraft - including its freighter and business jet variants - and 15 of the C919, which completed its maiden commercial flight in May. The C919 was developed by COMAC to rival Airbus SE's A320neo and Boeing Co's 737 MAX single-aisle jet families.
COMAC did not respond to requests for comment on the GallopAir plan. The deal was disclosed by China-based Shaanxi Tianju Investment Group, an investor in GallopAir, in a WeChat post on Monday.
