Azerbaijan, China mull railway cooperation
28 September 2023 11:57 (UTC +04:00)
Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan met with The National Railway Administration of China (NRA), Rashad Nabiyev posted about this on his X account, APA-Economics reports.
The matters of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the railway field were discussed at the meeting. The concrete steps have been determined to increase cargo turnover between China and Azerbaijan and strengthen cooperation between two countries in the direction of developing the Middle Corridor.
