Azerbaijan, China discuss prospects for development of military-technical cooperation​

31.10.2023 [16:18]
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, has met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, Colonel General He Weidong.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

 

