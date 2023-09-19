'Azerbaijan Army's counter-terrorism operations in Karabakh' drone festival

Oublious
Dear brother, if you change the title to something like 'Azerbaijan Army's counter-terrorism operations in Karabakh', we can share more comprehensive videos. Not only UAV operations, but a detailed sweeping operation against terrorist structures is about to begin.
Pashinyan is a complete sellout. I won't be surprised if the guy gives all of Armenia proper to Turkey and Azerbaijan under the condition of making Yerevan a City-State with him as eternal President.Armenians who were lulled to sleep with delusions and the problem of facing up to the grave mistakes they made after years of coddling.
"Armenia: The conflict in Karabakh is an internal problem of Azerbaijan and does not concern us."
That's probably a LORA ballistic missile

***

The video below shows Russian progress on TOR's updates. It is very likely an UAV that did the marking. pinpoint hit.
***
The video below shows Russian progress on TOR's updates. It is very likely an UAV that did the marking. pinpoint hit.
What did "Russian support" help them with in the last few wars?Armenians wanted a good relationship with America.
they think America want help them, but we see now they are fooled by their western government.
They lost russian support for nothing
They didn't have russian support.What did "Russian support" help them with in the last few wars?
Exactly, so how did theyThey didn't have russian support.
If they never had any?They lost russian support for nothing
They had russian support before this man:Exactly, so how did they
If they never had any?