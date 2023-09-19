What's new

'Azerbaijan Army's counter-terrorism operations in Karabakh' drone festival

Oublious said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704067945729605695
Dear brother, if you change the title to something like 'Azerbaijan Army's counter-terrorism operations in Karabakh', we can share more comprehensive videos. Not only UAV operations, but a detailed sweeping operation against terrorist structures is about to begin.

The video below shows Russian progress on TOR's updates. It is very likely an UAV that did the marking. pinpoint hit.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704069697631563937
 
Breaking: Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says the only path to peace in the region is the complete withdrawal of the Armenian military from Karabakh and the dissolution of the regime in Khankendi.

Breaking: Russian MFA says Russia is in contact with Azerbaijan in light of Baku’s anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh.
 
dBSPL said:
Armenians who were lulled to sleep with delusions and the problem of facing up to the grave mistakes they made after years of coddling.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704084028712796618

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704081049305641285

"Armenia: The conflict in Karabakh is an internal problem of Azerbaijan and does not concern us."

Pashinyan is a complete sellout. I won't be surprised if the guy gives all of Armenia proper to Turkey and Azerbaijan under the condition of making Yerevan a City-State with him as eternal President.
 
That's probably a LORA ballistic missile
 
Armenians wanted a good relationship with America.

they think America want help them, but we see now they are fooled by their western government.

They lost russian support for nothing
 
Mehdipersian said:
Armenians wanted a good relationship with America.

they think America want help them, but we see now they are fooled by their western government.

They lost russian support for nothing
What did "Russian support" help them with in the last few wars?
 

