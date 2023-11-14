What's new

Australia’s First MQ-4C Completes First Flight

In a press release, Northrop Grumman said Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) successfully completed its first flight on November 9th at the Palmdale Aircraft Integration Center in California. Northrop Grumman will deliver the first Triton UAV to Australia in 2024.

This test flight lasted about 6 hours and 24 minutes and included various evaluation procedures including engine, flight control, fuel system checks, and basic aircraft handling testing. This UAV belongs to the High Altitude Medium Endurance (HALE) category of the UAVs.

