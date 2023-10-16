China's EHang Gains World First eVTOL Certification

China's EHang Gains World First eVTOL Certification In a major breakthrough for unmanned aerial mobility China's EHanfg has gained the world's first certification for the type.

BY MICHAEL DORANPUBLISHED OCT.16 2023In a major breakthrough for unmanned aerial mobility China's EHanfg has gained the world's first certification for the type.EHang EH216-S CAAC CertificationPhoto: EHangSUMMARYChina's EHang has become the first eVTOL developer to obtain type certification for its passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle, EH216-S, making it a world first in the industry.The EH216-S has successfully met CAAC's safety standards and airworthiness requirements, qualifying it for commercial operations and setting a new benchmark for the certification of innovative eVTOLs.The certification process involved collaboration between CAAC, EHang, and unmanned aviation professionals in China, resulting in the establishment of a regulatory framework that could potentially serve as a global benchmark.On Friday, the prospects for unmanned aerial vehicles took a huge step forward when China's EHang announced that its EH216-S had obtained type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). EHang can now claim the world's first title as it is the first eVTOL developer to obtain type certification for its aircraft.A world first for ChinaThe EHang EH216-S is a passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can carry two passengers plus luggage within its maximum take-off weight of 1,370 pounds (620 kilograms) on flights of up to 30 kilometers (16NM). Granting the type certificate (TC) means that the design fully complies with CAAC's safety standards and airworthiness requirements.With TC in hand, the EH216-S is now qualified for conducting passenger-carrying UAV commercial operations, leading the world in the race for eVTOL supremacy. The EH216-S is now the benchmark for the airworthiness certification of other innovative eVTOLs in China and overseas, a huge milestone for the commercial UAV industry.The CAAC formally accepted EHang's application in January 2021, and since then, the EHang team worked closely with CAAC and its expert team towards validating and verifying the aircraft's innovative cutting-edge technologies. After more than 1,000 days, the group completed all the type certification objectives, proving that EHang can independently design, develop and manufacture unmanned eVTOL products.The challenge is that the EH216-S is a pioneering product innovation, so granting a type certificate is not as straightforward as one for a conventional aircraft. The UAV differs in critical areas, including technical architecture, configuration, performance, functionality, operational mode and flight environment, so the first step was to determine how to certify the EH216-S.We'd love to see you on Instagram - follow us here!For the EH216-S type certification, CAAC and EHang upheld conventional century-old aviation principles alongside an innovation-centric approach, which involved formulating a specific certification basis and means of compliance tailored to the EH216-S's distinctive technical features to conduct the TC work.A new standard for certificationIn February 2022, CAAC published the Special Conditions for the EH216-S UAV System, which is the regulatory framework for the certification process. The document represents the collaboration of CAAC, EHang and unmanned aviation professionals in China and sets the foundation for certifying aircraft of this kind in China and maybe as a benchmark globally.EHang UAVPhoto: EHangEHang Founder and CEO Huazhi HU said the UAV system had finally secured the first TC in the global eVTOL industry, marking a significant chapter in civil aviation history."Embracing the TC as our springboard we will launch commercial operations of the EH216-S unmanned eVTOLs, prioritizing safety above all. This will enable us to steadily progress towards our strategic goal to be a UAM platform operator and commit to our mission to enable safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone."The aircraft passed extensive laboratory, ground and flight tests, including structural strength, crashworthiness, data links, flame resistance, flight performance and stability, main material performance and system functionality. The performance and reliability of the EH216-S were validated through more than 500 specific test items, more than 40,000 test flights and validation tests encompassing 65 major categories and over 450 individual test items.