Army top brass terms TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan major reason ‘impacting Pakistan’s security’

The top brass of the Pakistan Army has said that sanctuaries and liberty of action available to terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups of that ilk in Afghanistan is one of the major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.The statement comes after the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan,” read the statement issued by the military’s media wing.The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal security environment and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism, the ISPR added.The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.“Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security,” the ISPR quoted Gen Munir as saying.Last week, the Pakistan Army said it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in the neighbouring nation and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers embraced martyrdom in two attacks.In the statement, the ISPR said that said it is expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha agreement.“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the statement emphasised.Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan, the ISPR statement added.Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and called upon the interim rulers to take decisive actions against terrorists including the TTP responsible for cross-border attacks.Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.In the same huddle, the ISPR said top commanders were also apprised about the government’s economic revival plan and the role of the army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining and mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan, it added.Last month, the federal government unveiled an elaborate ‘Economic Revival Plan’ with a view to capitalise on Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors, fast-track the development projects and facilitate investment.General Munir was included to a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) formed by PM Shehbaz for economic revival.The military’s inclusion in the body — led by the PM and also comprising federal ministers — is aimed at complementing the government's efforts to deal with economic challenges facing the country.