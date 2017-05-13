What's new

Army school renamed after Ummer Fayaz

SRINAGAR: The Army on Saturday said a school had been renamed after Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz -- killed by militants in south Kashmir -- and his family handed over a cheque for Rs 75 lakh.

The cheque for Rs 75 lakh was from the Army Group Insurance Fund, apart from another cheque for Rs one lakh from the martyr's regiment -- Rajputana Rifles.

"Major General BS Raju, the General Officer Commanding of the Victor Force, visited the bereaved family members in Kulgam district a ..

There is a huge number of people gathered at India gate, Delhi with candle lights to commemorate Lt Ummer Fayaz.

RIP
 
C_tqEXMUwAAl6vG.jpg


C_tqFl_U0AIXaKM.jpg
 
