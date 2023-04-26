What's new

10 security personnel, driver killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10 security personnel, driver killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada​

The security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in an IED blast set off by Naxals in Dantewada's Arnapur. The jawans had gone there after getting inputs of presence of Naxalites in the region.​

Jitendra Bahadur Singh
Jitendra Bahadur Singh
New Delhi,UPDATED: Apr 26, 2023 17:35 IST
Dantewada



Explosives had been planted on the road the Army vehicle had taken for its return. (Images: India Today)

By Jitendra Bahadur Singh: Ten personnel of Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in were killed in a Naxal attack on Wednesday.

Security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had gone to Dantewada's Aranpur area after getting inputs of presence of Naxalites there.
ALSO READ | Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh | The politics of the Bastar murders
They were on anti-Maoist operations in the area.

While returning from the area, the vehicle of the DRG forces became the target of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by the Maoists.

Explosives had been planted on the road the vehicle had taken for its return. The area is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

VISUALS FROM BLAST SPOT:


PERSONNEL KILLED IN BLAST IDENTIFIED:

Ten security personnel and one driver who were killed in the blast were identified as: Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Duglo Mandvi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jayram Podiam, Jagdish Kavasi and drive Dhaniram Yadav.

Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter and said that the attack on DRG jawans was unfortunate and we all pay our respects to bereaved souls.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said that the Naxals involved in the attack will not be spared. "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," he said.


Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhatisgarh chief minister and took stock of the situation. Amit Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation.

Amit Shah, taking to Twitter, said that he was anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada and also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgath IG Sundraj held a meeting of top officials over the attack. Several teams have reached the blast spot and the area has been cordoned off.
SecularNationalist said:
Both khalistanis and naxals are killing indian occupiers these days but these indian fools cant sleep before listening to that chutiya gaurav arya :lol:
no no

khalistani has not killed, only FARMER PROTEST they trying but fail there also

and then just now AMRITPAL is arrest even (the aset of ISI/PAK ARMY) :)

naxals is the tribal communist problem

and

ARMY/AIR FORCE is not allowed

therefore, the special police is doing it.. but, they are not good like REAL ARMY of INDIA !
 
India has more powerful enemies within its borders, they should be worryless from Pakistan side, cause our people/Army has given up...
 
Goritoes said:
India has more powerful enemies within its borders, they should be worryless from Pakistan side, cause our people/Army has given up...
Maoists were once a big issue but now they only exist in certain areas Chattisgarh being a major hotspot.
The main complain was govt not paying attention to their needs and totally neglecting the area. Same like north east, the problem has largely subsisted in the recent past.
it's not a national security issue, paramilitary and police are more than enough for such operations. Also it is not appropriate to mobilise Indian army to root out what are our own nationals, the policy of giving them the opportunity to surrender and join the mainstream is far more effective and beneficial to society.
 
Sam6536 said:
Maoists were once a big issue but not they only exist in certain areas Chattisgarh being a major hotspot.
The main complain was govt not paying attention to their needs and totally neglecting the area. Same like north east, the problem has largely subsisted in the recent past.
it's not a national security issue, paramilitary and police are more than enough for such operations. Also it is not appropriate to mobilise Indian army to root out what are our own nationals, the policy of giving them the opportunity to surrender and join the mainstream is far more effective and beneficial to society.
I won't disagree, Its India's internal matter and its up to them how they want to deal with it.
 
No need to celebeate deaths in India. It just shows how weak and fragmented Indian state is compared to the image it is trying to project.
 
One_Nation said:
No need to celebeate deaths in India. It just shows how weak and fragmented Indian state is compared to the image it is trying to project.
This used to be daily news few years back but have become rare these days. Law enforcement agencies have done a great job in reducing these subhumans to small patches of lands.
 
indian lack of capability to remove NAXAL insurgency showed their incompetence..

while military need not be involved i believe they are lending UAV for ISR and these still cant help stopping the naxalites
 

