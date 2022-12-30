Another Mirage Squadron To Convert To J-10 Aircraft

Windjammer said:





Albeit, the news has been circulating around since last week but now confirmation comes from sir @Talon that PAF's No 8 squadron , which currently operates Mirage -VPA3s is the next unit to convert to the J-10C aircraft. It must be noted that the unit, called ''Haiders'' has a dedicated Maritime strike role armed with French AM-39 Exocet missile. Suffice to say, that there are patches showing the J-10s armed with R'had ALCM. Click to expand...

Bookmark my post and I've been saying this for a while. A few years from now, we'll end up having over 110 J-10C's. Majority of Mirages will go towards J-10C. We REALLY need this strategic system to be license assembled in house to save cost, build a local industry around it's tech with whatever limited ToT as starters. We could do our Western (Turkish) weapon's integration ourselves and additional upgrades. The same manufacturing line would become the "re-build" factory 10 years from now. And we'd be thankful we took this step when it was cheap. Ten years from now it would be too expensive.Future wars will not be fought like our previous one's, i.e.1-3 week intervals. Future wars with a foe like India will be lengthy and wars of attrition. We can't possibly find "spares" and be doing "tech replacement and fixtures" in China. We can truly reuse the Mirage rebuild factory crew supplemented by our engineers we have thousands of, graduating with top numbers. It's time we think with our financial situation in mind and how best we can sustain industry for all strategic weapons in-house (as much possible).