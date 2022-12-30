What's new

Another Mirage Squadron To Convert To J-10 Aircraft

u_mar19c.jpg


Albeit, the news has been circulating around since last week but now confirmation comes from sir @Talon that PAF's No 8 squadron , which currently operates Mirage -VPA3s is the next unit to convert to the J-10C aircraft. It must be noted that the unit, called ''Haiders'' has a dedicated Maritime strike role armed with French AM-39 Exocet missile. Suffice to say, that there are patches showing the J-10s armed with R'had ALCM.


Ager agly 23 march ko wo 1950 model ki bhaddi shakal wala f7 nazer aya asman main to acha nhi hoga

Lol @ Bharti laughing. The loser spends an average of 20 hours a day crawling on PDF.
Don't have a voice to shout in Slumdog street. :lol:


F-7Ps are done, however the 7PGs are much newer and capable .
They are said to be PAF's first aircraft with BVR capability.
Haan pg to ja ker kashmir azad kara sakty hain .only achievemnt in thier life is they fly alongside f22 raptor
 
Ager agly 23 march ko wo 1950 model ki bhaddi shakal wala f7 nazer aya asman main to acha nhi hoga


Haan pg to ja ker kashmir azad kara sakty hain .only achievemnt in thier life is they fly alongside f22 raptor
Well, they never had a chance to go into battle, however they proved their worth during exercises.

Albeit, the news has been circulating around since last week but now confirmation comes from sir @Talon that PAF's No 8 squadron , which currently operates Mirage -VPA3s is the next unit to convert to the J-10C aircraft. It must be noted that the unit, called ''Haiders'' has a dedicated Maritime strike role armed with French AM-39 Exocet missile. Suffice to say, that there are patches showing the J-10s armed with R'had ALCM.


Bookmark my post and I've been saying this for a while. A few years from now, we'll end up having over 110 J-10C's. Majority of Mirages will go towards J-10C. We REALLY need this strategic system to be license assembled in house to save cost, build a local industry around it's tech with whatever limited ToT as starters. We could do our Western (Turkish) weapon's integration ourselves and additional upgrades. The same manufacturing line would become the "re-build" factory 10 years from now. And we'd be thankful we took this step when it was cheap. Ten years from now it would be too expensive.

Future wars will not be fought like our previous one's, i.e.1-3 week intervals. Future wars with a foe like India will be lengthy and wars of attrition. We can't possibly find "spares" and be doing "tech replacement and fixtures" in China. We can truly reuse the Mirage rebuild factory crew supplemented by our engineers we have thousands of, graduating with top numbers. It's time we think with our financial situation in mind and how best we can sustain industry for all strategic weapons in-house (as much possible).
 
It's a nervous laughter, gangus ki phatti wi hay abhi 😉
Lets say indians to indians hum pakistaniyoo ne bhi nhi socha tha rafale counter itna jaldi le le gi paf . Aysa lagta hai file ready pari thi . India took some 18 years to get its MMRCA rafales and paf never took 8 months and j10 landed in pakistan.
 

