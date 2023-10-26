What's new

An Afghan in pakistan openly declares he supports Afghanistan

At 5:20 ,that Afghan guy says he supports Afghanistan...that interviewer tries to intimidate him saying that he is in pakistan and therefore should support pak...the guy replies he is working and earning money...
This youtuber should remember there are lakhs of overseas Pakistanis who support pakistan in a cricket match...the Afghan guy has every right to cheer for his country..
As tht guy said Afghans are eating their hard earned money....no one will feed them if they don't do work in pakistan.
Later in the video two Punjabi guys chant pakistan zindabad but none of the Afghans repeat it after him...
 
I like how Indians need reminding that everyone to their west have real guns, companion in glory and grief.
 
Thanks for creating a thread on this important issue

PDF would have been useless if this thread was not created
 
It's cute how the pajeet brain works, I'm sure if this guy was in pajeetland he would have been lynched
 
I live in the U.K. we the Pakistani British community always support Pakistan cricket team when ever they come over and play England. So I don’t see what this afghan migrant in Pakistan has done wrong by supporting his own country. What this clearly shows to me is Pakistan is a multi cultural tolerant society where people are free to do what the afghan chap is doing. Question be put to indians is this Afghan chap be okay or safe if he was to done this in India the over whelming answer is no Probably Dead or imprisoned by the backward insecure authoritarian officials in that country.
 
Retards of Pajeetland have hypocrisy hardwired into their brains I guess. These Pakistani fans have also paid to be there to support their team yet not allowed to cheer.....
 
Well that is OK if these Afghans are celebrating their team victory in Pakistan against Pakistan. Its their right. I don't even mind if some Pakistani celebrate Afghan or Indian cricket victory in Pakistan. Its just a game. People have the right make Afghan, Indian, Bangladeshi players their favorites.

For Indian who posted this video. Bhai, without denying the fact that there will be some in Pakistan who are not happy with these Afghans. But frankly on the whole we Pakistanis are trying to come out from the pit of intolerance, while you Indians infact North Indians, are diving in it in a synchronize manner.

Nevertheless, I must appreciate the people of Chenni for supporting Pakistan and taking cricket as a game rather than life and death thing.
 
When it comes to Afghans, remember a very simple rule... If you are stuck with a deadly snake and Afghan, kill the Afghan first...
 
Why is it another matter, everyone should get the same treatment, you guys should be 'liberal' and 'democratic', but in fact you have turned into RSS infested brainfarts. Those Afghans could be 'Ghauris', 'Khiljis' or ' Abdalis' by lineage. How would your cow mata think of you after you not beat them to a pulp?? 😁🤣🤣
 

