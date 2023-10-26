An Afghan in pakistan openly declares he supports Afghanistan

Well that is OK if these Afghans are celebrating their team victory in Pakistan against Pakistan. Its their right. I don't even mind if some Pakistani celebrate Afghan or Indian cricket victory in Pakistan. Its just a game. People have the right make Afghan, Indian, Bangladeshi players their favorites.



For Indian who posted this video. Bhai, without denying the fact that there will be some in Pakistan who are not happy with these Afghans. But frankly on the whole we Pakistanis are trying to come out from the pit of intolerance, while you Indians infact North Indians, are diving in it in a synchronize manner.



Nevertheless, I must appreciate the people of Chenni for supporting Pakistan and taking cricket as a game rather than life and death thing.