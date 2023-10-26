An Afghan in pakistan openly declares he supports Afghanistan

aryadravida
This youtuber should remember there are lakhs of overseas Pakistanis who support pakistan in a cricket match...the Afghan guy has every right to cheer for his country..
As tht guy said Afghans are eating their hard earned money....no one will feed them if they don't do work in pakistan.
Later in the video two Punjabi guys chant pakistan zindabad but none of the Afghans repeat it after him...
Last edited: