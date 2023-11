American military technology updates and general discussion

The Accountant said: At what stage ? Most of the interception takes place before terminal stage or mid course which is easier job specially in intercontinental range missile due to availability of time.



Medium range and short range ballistic missiles can be far too dangerous due to less reaction time and slightly manuverable warhead in comparison to traditional missiles. Click to expand...

"By 1981, the USS Ticonderoga (CG 47) became the Unites States’ first AEGIS-guided missile cruiser. It was a game-changer. Even new advances in Soviet missile technology could not keep pace with the new defensive capabilities of the AEGIS, providing the United States with a critical new asset in the all-important strategic chess game at sea. On January 22nd, 1983 when Ticonderoga was commissioned, the rallying cry was:

“Stand by, Admiral Gorshkov, AEGIS is at sea!”

"The AMFAR demonstrator was conceived, designed, fabricated, and tested by APL between 1964 and 1969 and served as the advanced development model for technologies incorporated into the Aegis AN/SPY-1A radar. It brought all elements of the radar system together and demonstrated the feasibility of automatic detection and tracking with resistance to environmental clutter through computer control. Key technology areas addressed by the AMFAR program included tube-based transmitter design, planar phased-array design, electronic counter-countermeasures (now known as electronic protection) development, automatic detection and tracking, and computer control. The major experimental subsystems included a high-power transmitter, a phased-array antenna, a signal-processor system, and a computer control system."

"During Operation Desert Storm (1991), Iraqi forces used ballistic missiles against military and civilian targets with sufficient effect to spur the U.S. Navy to pursue a BMD capability. Initial studies by APL verified the feasibility of modifying the Aegis Combat System, including the AN/SPY-1 radar and Standard Missile-2 Block IV, to add an Area BMD endo-atmospheric engagement capability to protect ports and forces ashore against ballistic missile threats such as the Scud variety seen in Desert Storm.



Key AN/SPY-1 advances necessary to support the new Area BMD mission included the ability to respond to cues from offboard sensors, increased sensitivity, new surveillance approaches for early detection of threats, new tracking approaches, and new functionality to discriminate ballistic missile warheads. APL worked closely in the early to mid-1990s with the Aegis prime contractor, Lockheed Martin, and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division to incrementally design and field-test each of these capabilities."

"The Aegis Combat System is controlled by an advanced, automatic detect-and-track, multi-function three-dimensional passive electronically scanned array radar, the AN/SPY-1. The SPY-1 is a 6 megawatt radar that is able to perform search, tracking, and missile guidance functions simultaneously with a tracked object capacity of well over 100 targets at more than 100 nautical miles."

Related discussion: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/df-2...sile-for-pakistan.706779/page-2#post-13051550 Fundamental consideration for a (credible) BMD solution is to ENABLE intercept possibilities for incredibly fast-moving targets insituations. It would not be much of a BMD solution otherwise.I have discussed AEGIS at length below to help potential readers understand this system in a better way and draw realistic conclusions about it.Following footage disclose ACTUAL interceptor launch speed of an AEGIS-based platform:WE merely blink and the interceptor is gone (well-up in the air in pursuit of a target).SM-3 class interceptors have neutralized SRBM, MRBM, IRBM and ICBM class targets in various live-intercept situations and events thus far. I have highlighted two live-intercept events above in which an SM-3 class interceptor took care of a speedy SRBM class target (andrespectively).Easier job specially in intercontinental range missile due to availability of time? Bro, are you kidding me?ICBMs = massive ballistic trajectory approaching extreme altitudes in Midcourse phase + incredibly fast in Midcourse phase through Terminal Phase.ICBMs necessitate herculean levels of investment and technical efforts to counter them - only USA have managed to conceptualize and demonstrate BMD capability against ICBMs and it took many years to develop and hone interceptors for the needful.GBI inventory = 44SM-3 Block IIA inventory = ClassifiedYou might have knowledge of the fate of INS Eliat?It was the incident of INS Eliat that motivatedof AEGIS to help neutralize (maneuverable) threats insituations."One of the drivers for the development of SPY-1 was the need to address the low-altitude anti-ship cruise missile threat, which stresses the engagement time-line of the combat system because threats emerge from behind the Earth’s horizon at relatively short ranges from the ship." - O'Haver et al (2018)AEGIS took over 10 years to develop and first AEGIS-based warship was rolled out in 1983:- Lockheed Martin- with (revolutionary)radar system at its core:- O'Haver et al (2018)O'Haver, K. W., Barker, C. K., Dockery, G. D., & Huffaker, J. D. (2018). Radar development for air and missile defense.(2), 140-153.But it wasn't the end of story.AEGIS modernization efforts continued beneath the hulls in passing years.Persian Gulf War (1991) motivated transformation of AEGIS into a BMD-capable A2/AD solution.- O'Haver et al (2018)What do you thinkis? Meaningful (classified) information about a wide range of (Foreign) offensive applicationsis stored in there to help INFORMagainst them.Terminal phase defenses of AEGIS have come a long way since 1983 as one of the outcomes of continuous modernization drive (see above).Different types of targets were introduced to stress-test terminal phase defenses of AEGIS in passing years:However:Capability to intercept (maneverable) hypersonics was FIRST demonstrated in thelive-intercept test which was carried out in. The target in this case was capable of replicating Flight performance and characteristics of the Chinese DF-21D ASBM*, and it was defeated in Terminal phase via SM-6 class interceptor(s). The target is assumed to be (very impressive) MRBM-T3c2 with classified MaRV.*USA is remarkably well-versed in Rocket Sciences. They have developed some of the most sophisticated ballistic missiles and commercial-purpose rockets in the world. Just check the brochure of Northrop Grumman for instance - this company have produced numerous rocket motors (different types and specifications). And Northrop Grumman is but one American company involved in this business. Multiple American companies are involved in this business in fact. They can develop (any) kind of missile for "target practice." Keep this fact in mind.Key enablers:1. Very impressive sensor fidelity of AEGIS of AN/SPY-D(v) radar system2. Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC)USN is the only naval force in the world with credible CEC; all claims to the contrary are merely semantics of fanboys in Public discourses (bewakoof bana rahey hain). CEC is completely another level of sensor-netting in comparison to standard network-centric considerations in which all (enabled) assets can share and see the same battlefield picture. This is very expensive and difficult undertaking and majority of the countries do not have funds for the needful.3. Rapid interceptor launch capability of AEGIS-based platform (see above)"The Defense Department is eyeing Raytheon's Standard Missile-6 as a counter-hypersonic interceptor, a weapon already effective against "advanced maneuvering threats" and now slated for a flight test against a hypersonic boost-glide target in fiscal year 2023."HGVs are incredibly difficult to intercept but SM-6 class interceptors have (unspoken) potential against these threats.If their are capability gaps in the present, these will be bridged in passing years.USN did not reach the stage of having countermeasures for a wide range of increasingly sophisticated threats out of the blue. There isworth of background research* and surveillance techniques** involved in this matter (courtesy of the pressures of the Cold War), which helped shape industries and INFORM development of incredibly sophisticated A2/AD solutions which could make it possible to defeat a wide range of increasingly sophisticated threats in modern times.*To achieve in-house capability to develop sophisticated missiles of all shapes and sizes.**To monitor (and document) flight characteristics of all types of ballistic missiles tested and/or fielded by other countries in passing years with support of incredibly sophisticated Spaceborne assets such as DSP and SBIRS "In 2019, the SBIRS satellites were able to detect almost 1,000 missile launches, according to the company. McCormick said this is a two-fold increase as compared to the past two years."AEGIS-compliant interceptors are not like bullets which are cheap to mass-produce; these are expensive technologies in short and simple terms.Soft-kill technologies create a separate layer for defeating a wide range of increasingly complex threats as well, and significance of these technologies is vastly understated in Public discourses. There are numerous pointers in FIRST post of this thread. Do give it a read as well.I am providing some pointers as well.AEGIS-based platforms will receive a significant sensor package upgrade in the form of AN/SPY-6 radar systems.Word is that AN/SPY-6 is much more sensitive than the already very impressive AN/SPY-1D(v) radar system.This discussion is focused on AEGIS-mediated defensive applications of USN in large part but scope is limited to surface combatants. Following bloc diagram provided an overview of AEGIS-mediated functions and payload on surface combatants such as destroyers and cruisers.There is much to say about offensive options of well-equipped surface combatants, incredibly sophisticated submarines and incredibly sophisticated aircraft (bringing different types of payload to the equation) but this discussion is for another time. There is much to say about tactics and exposure levels as well. There is much about USN that is not made public and will not be made public anytime soon; this is often mentioned in American military sources and talks.I would simply say that picking fights with USN is (very) bad idea.