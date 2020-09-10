American military technology updates and general discussion

The Accountant said: At what stage ? Most of the interception takes place before terminal stage or mid course which is easier job specially in intercontinental range missile due to availability of time.



Medium range and short range ballistic missiles can be far too dangerous due to less reaction time and slightly manuverable warhead in comparison to traditional missiles. Click to expand...

"By 1981, the USS Ticonderoga (CG 47) became the Unites States’ first AEGIS-guided missile cruiser. It was a game-changer. Even new advances in Soviet missile technology could not keep pace with the new defensive capabilities of the AEGIS, providing the United States with a critical new asset in the all-important strategic chess game at sea. On January 22nd, 1983 when Ticonderoga was commissioned, the rallying cry was:

“Stand by, Admiral Gorshkov, AEGIS is at sea!”

"The AMFAR demonstrator was conceived, designed, fabricated, and tested by APL between 1964 and 1969 and served as the advanced development model for technologies incorporated into the Aegis AN/SPY-1A radar. It brought all elements of the radar system together and demonstrated the feasibility of automatic detection and tracking with resistance to environmental clutter through computer control. Key technology areas addressed by the AMFAR program included tube-based transmitter design, planar phased-array design, electronic counter-countermeasures (now known as electronic protection) development, automatic detection and tracking, and computer control. The major experimental subsystems included a high-power transmitter, a phased-array antenna, a signal-processor system, and a computer control system."

"During Operation Desert Storm (1991), Iraqi forces used ballistic missiles against military and civilian targets with sufficient effect to spur the U.S. Navy to pursue a BMD capability. Initial studies by APL verified the feasibility of modifying the Aegis Combat System, including the AN/SPY-1 radar and Standard Missile-2 Block IV, to add an Area BMD endo-atmospheric engagement capability to protect ports and forces ashore against ballistic missile threats such as the Scud variety seen in Desert Storm.



Key AN/SPY-1 advances necessary to support the new Area BMD mission included the ability to respond to cues from offboard sensors, increased sensitivity, new surveillance approaches for early detection of threats, new tracking approaches, and new functionality to discriminate ballistic missile warheads. APL worked closely in the early to mid-1990s with the Aegis prime contractor, Lockheed Martin, and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division to incrementally design and field-test each of these capabilities."

"The Aegis Combat System is controlled by an advanced, automatic detect-and-track, multi-function three-dimensional passive electronically scanned array radar, the AN/SPY-1. The SPY-1 is a 6 megawatt radar that is able to perform search, tracking, and missile guidance functions simultaneously with a tracked object capacity of well over 100 targets at more than 100 nautical miles."

