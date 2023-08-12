What's new

Ali Sethi breaks silence over marriage rumours with Salman Toor

Pakistani singer and composer finally confronts the ongoing updates about his love life
SAMAA LIFE&STYLE EDITORSa day ago

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has broken the silence over the recent ongoing controversy regarding his marriage to artist Salman Toor.
The “Pasoori” singer recently uploaded a story on his official Instagram account denying all the ongoing rumours about his alleged marriage with Pakistani-American artist Salman Toor.

















public reaction ...
