What's new

Rumours are circulating that Famous Pasoori Singer Ali Sethi has tied knots with another male Salman Toor in a gay marriage

AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2021
Messages
1,174
Reaction score
-4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, bestk nown for his songs Pasoori and Left Right, has reportedly married artist Salman Toor. Reports suggest that they got married in an intimate ceremony in New York City. Ali will play the role of a wife in this gay marriage.

Salman Toor is a Pakistani-American artist, and is close friends with Ali for a long time now. They first met each other during an art class at Aitchison College.

Ali Sethi is son of a prominent Pakistani Journalist Najam Sethi.

www.globalvillagespace.com

Ali Sethi Ties the Knot with Salman Toor?

Singer Ali Sethi, long speculated to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, is rumored to have married his partner, artist Salman Toor.
www.globalvillagespace.com www.globalvillagespace.com


On side note: Haraam pe palnay wali aulaad aisay Haraam kaam hi kre gi.

F3HXjZda0AAab8r.jpg
 
May They Live A Happy Life and Have Lots Of Cute Children
 
vaseline sale will go up, come on ali lets lube your rim after that we get your lips ready for the next activity, here put on lipstick.
 
he used to look normal then sometime ago he started dressing crazy and now this rumor..... the world is going towards craziness day by day.
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom