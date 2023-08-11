Rumours are circulating that Famous Pasoori Singer Ali Sethi has tied knots with another male Salman Toor in a gay marriage

AZMwi
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2021
- Messages
- 1,174
- Reaction score
- -4
- Country
- Location
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, bestk nown for his songs Pasoori and Left Right, has reportedly married artist Salman Toor. Reports suggest that they got married in an intimate ceremony in New York City. Ali will play the role of a wife in this gay marriage.
Salman Toor is a Pakistani-American artist, and is close friends with Ali for a long time now. They first met each other during an art class at Aitchison College.
Ali Sethi is son of a prominent Pakistani Journalist Najam Sethi.
On side note: Haraam pe palnay wali aulaad aisay Haraam kaam hi kre gi.
Salman Toor is a Pakistani-American artist, and is close friends with Ali for a long time now. They first met each other during an art class at Aitchison College.
Ali Sethi is son of a prominent Pakistani Journalist Najam Sethi.
Ali Sethi Ties the Knot with Salman Toor?
Singer Ali Sethi, long speculated to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, is rumored to have married his partner, artist Salman Toor.
www.globalvillagespace.com
On side note: Haraam pe palnay wali aulaad aisay Haraam kaam hi kre gi.