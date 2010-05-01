Akinci & Aksungur and Turkish Unmanned Fighter Aircraft Program

mshoaib61
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2009
- Messages
- 756
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
First TIHA-A Pictures revealed !
Program Definition:
The TIHA, Turkish Indigenous MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) System Program signed between the Undersecretariat for National Defense (SSM) and TAI at December 24, 2004 to meet the MALE UAV requirements of Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). Program covers design, development, production, test and delivery of three air vehicle prototypes, all related ground systems and technical documentation, consist of "Conceptual Design", "Preliminary Design", "Detail Design and Development" and "Tests and Evaluation" phases. During the development phase, a Systems Integration Laboratory (SIL), where system elements and their interfaces will be developed and integrated is established. Consequently, the TIHA System,
System Definition:
With TIHA system, which is developed for day and night real time image intelligence for surveillance, reconnaissance, fixed/moving target detection, identification and tracking missions; the following payload can be carried on board:
* Electro-Optical Day Camera (EO Day TV),
* Day Camera (EO-Electro Optic) / Thermal Camera (IR-Infrared) / LRF-Laser Range Finder & LD-Laser Designator and Spotter,
* SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radar / MTI- Moving Target Indicator & ISAR-Inverse SAR.
Full composite airframe is composed of monocock fuselage, detachable wing and V-Tail, retractable landing gear, equipment bays, service doors and other structural components. The air vehicle is powered by a pusher type piston-prop propulsion system. The airframe is equipped with miscellaneous sub systems like fuel system; de/anti-ice devices; environmental conditioning system for cooling/heating requirements of the compartments.
The avionics system includes a Flight Management System (FMS); integrated to FMS, flight sensors (pitot-static sensor, embedded GPS/INS, magnetic heading, displacement, temperature, pressure transducers), actuators; dedicated communication and identification devices; mission control, record; and other control and interface units.
Technical Specifications:
TIHA system basic performance parameters are as follows:
* Service Ceiling: 30,000 ft
* Endurance: 24 hrs
* Cruise Speed: >75 kts
* Environmental Conditions: 15 kts side wind, 20 kts head wind; temperature, humidity, rain and icing limits as defined in MIL-HDBK-310
TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES INC.
Program Definition:
The TIHA, Turkish Indigenous MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) System Program signed between the Undersecretariat for National Defense (SSM) and TAI at December 24, 2004 to meet the MALE UAV requirements of Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). Program covers design, development, production, test and delivery of three air vehicle prototypes, all related ground systems and technical documentation, consist of "Conceptual Design", "Preliminary Design", "Detail Design and Development" and "Tests and Evaluation" phases. During the development phase, a Systems Integration Laboratory (SIL), where system elements and their interfaces will be developed and integrated is established. Consequently, the TIHA System,
System Definition:
With TIHA system, which is developed for day and night real time image intelligence for surveillance, reconnaissance, fixed/moving target detection, identification and tracking missions; the following payload can be carried on board:
* Electro-Optical Day Camera (EO Day TV),
* Day Camera (EO-Electro Optic) / Thermal Camera (IR-Infrared) / LRF-Laser Range Finder & LD-Laser Designator and Spotter,
* SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radar / MTI- Moving Target Indicator & ISAR-Inverse SAR.
Full composite airframe is composed of monocock fuselage, detachable wing and V-Tail, retractable landing gear, equipment bays, service doors and other structural components. The air vehicle is powered by a pusher type piston-prop propulsion system. The airframe is equipped with miscellaneous sub systems like fuel system; de/anti-ice devices; environmental conditioning system for cooling/heating requirements of the compartments.
The avionics system includes a Flight Management System (FMS); integrated to FMS, flight sensors (pitot-static sensor, embedded GPS/INS, magnetic heading, displacement, temperature, pressure transducers), actuators; dedicated communication and identification devices; mission control, record; and other control and interface units.
Technical Specifications:
TIHA system basic performance parameters are as follows:
* Service Ceiling: 30,000 ft
* Endurance: 24 hrs
* Cruise Speed: >75 kts
* Environmental Conditions: 15 kts side wind, 20 kts head wind; temperature, humidity, rain and icing limits as defined in MIL-HDBK-310
TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES INC.