What's new

Air Force Question Thread

how i classification of paf air defence
how many units in paf air defence
for example
radars unit
baloon baridge unit
aa guns unit
???
i dont know more
plz reply me
 
blain2 said:
Royal Jordanian Air Force (if we are talking about Northrop Grumman F-5s and not Chinese FT-5/6).
Click to expand...

Turkey also provided F-5 with other air-to-air ammunition. Please confirm. We also recieved F-104 from Turkey.
 
WebMaster said:
Turkey also provided F-5 with other air-to-air ammunition. Please confirm. We also recieved F-104 from Turkey.
Click to expand...

Jordanian F-5s were actually parked at Mauripur (Masroor) but never used in combat.
Turkish a/c were offered but never delivered. this is my info based on PAF history.
 
yes that is correct. Nothing materialized from Turkey.
 
Why weren't these aircrafts used in combat? Also didn't Saudi Arabia have a sizable fleet to offer as replacement/force multipliers at the time as well?
 
The F-5s has a funny story behind it.
Flt Lt Naeem took off and after about 2 min we see the OC flying running towards the Flight ops.
"So what happend Sir" "Tell that ediot to land the dame plane it does not have an ejection system installed in it:eek: we just found out they just told us a few min ago". :lol: so actualy flytime of F-5 over a PAF base is 4 min. appox.
 
blain2 said:
yes that is correct. Nothing materialized from Turkey.
Click to expand...

There is some air force base in Pakistan where they have the F-104 (monument or whatever) in the Turkish colors. There is a picture also that is floating around. I am guessing that was because of the "offer".
 
WebMaster said:
There is some air force base in Pakistan where they have the F-104 (monument or whatever) in the Turkish colors. There is a picture also that is floating around. I am guessing that was because of the "offer".
Click to expand...

donated by TAF to PAF to signify the brotherly relations between the two muslim nations.
 
IceCold said:
How does a single plane signify the brotherly relations?
Click to expand...

symbolic gesture of goodwill. Turkey supplied ammo to pakistan when the armed forces ran short after 17 days of fighting in 1965.
 
i seen in wikipedia that pakistan take same f 5 from friendly nations in 1971 .but real is USA send F5 way of jorden.libya send staff and same air mans for F5 . but pakistan use F5 until 1977 for air supererty .these only 3 pieces of F5.
 
TURKY sply ammo for army .end of the war there is two cargo planes came from turky with ammo but we cant use .becase war that time was over.
 
imran khan said:
i seen in wikipedia that pakistan take same f 5 from friendly nations in 1971 .but real is USA send F5 way of jorden.libya send staff and same air mans for F5 . but pakistan use F5 until 1977 for air supererty .these only 3 pieces of F5.
Click to expand...

Sorry your info about the F-5 is wrong we got 3 in total and total air time flown by PAF pilots were 5 min hardly. They did not have the cartridges under the ejection seat. so we did not fy them and gave them back. with thanks.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
AM Asghar Khan: father of PAF, doyen of Pakistan's politics
Replies
0
Views
798
ghazi52
ghazi52
_NOBODY_
Pakistan Air Force: A Pinnacle of Human Skill and Resourcefulness
Replies
11
Views
2K
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
ghazi52
Pakistan Air Force Operational Air Bases – A Comprehensive Look
Replies
2
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zarvan
GRADUATION CEREMONY OF 146th GD(P), 92nd ENGG, 102nd AD, 92nd & 94th ROYAL SAUDI AIR FORCE ENGG
Replies
2
Views
1K
syed_yusuf
syed_yusuf
Signalian
Wing Commander Hamid Anwar: Flying Aerobatic Teams of Five Different Air Forces
Replies
0
Views
1K
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom