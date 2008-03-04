Air Force Question Thread

Imran Khan
can any body answer me who give pakistan F5 jets tempary in 1971 war.
Royal Jordanian Air Force (if we are talking about Northrop Grumman F-5s and not Chinese FT-5/6).
Turkey also provided F-5 with other air-to-air ammunition. Please confirm. We also recieved F-104 from Turkey.
yes that is correct. Nothing materialized from Turkey.
There is some air force base in Pakistan where they have the F-104 (monument or whatever) in the Turkish colors. There is a picture also that is floating around. I am guessing that was because of the "offer".
donated by TAF to PAF to signify the brotherly relations between the two muslim nations.
How does a single plane signify the brotherly relations?
i seen in wikipedia that pakistan take same f 5 from friendly nations in 1971 .but real is USA send F5 way of jorden.libya send staff and same air mans for F5 . but pakistan use F5 until 1977 for air supererty .these only 3 pieces of F5.