Afghan refugee arrested for homosexual rape of male teen in Munich Subway, Germany

Afghan refugee arrested for homosexual rape of teen in Munich subwayThe attacker accosted his intoxicated victim on a Munich subway platform before subjecting him to a sexual assault that lasted for several hours
August 22, 2023
editor: REMIX NEWS
author: THOMAS BROOKE
An Afghan refugee has been arrested in Germany for suspected homosexual rape of a teenager as he walked home from a party in Munich.
The attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning when the 18-year-old victim, who was heavily intoxicated and traveling alone, was approached on the platform of the Max-Weber-Platz underground station.
The perpetrator took advantage of his victim’s inability to resist and subjected him to a sexual assault that lasted for several hours, according to a Munich police report.
After the ordeal, the attacker stole his victim’s mobile phone and fled the scene undetected.
