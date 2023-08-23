What's new

European style of protecting women, British girl 18 gang raped in Spain by French and Swiss men

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
9,924
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Revealed: Guard found 'British gang-rape victim, 18, sobbing in hotel lobby' after she was 'attacked by five French men and a Swiss tourist she met at a party' in Magaluf​

By Chris JewersUpdated: 14:58 17 Aug 2023
74429801-0-image-a-32_1692280628724.jpg

A hotel security guard has described finding a young British woman who was allegedly gang raped by six men in Magaluf on Monday morning.

Spanish police said on Wednesday that they had arrested five French tourists and a Swiss holidaymaker on suspicion of sexually assaulting the 18-year-old at a hotel, reported to be the self-proclaimed 'party hotel' BH Mallorca.
The assault is alleged to have happened at dawn on Monday at the hotel in the town found on the on the holiday island of Mallorca - renowned for its rowdy parties and cheap alcohol as much as its white-sand beaches.


A security guard found the young woman crying on the floor in the hotel's lobby - 400 yards from Magaluf's party strip - at around 5am on Monday.

The alleged victim received immediate medical attention and counselling. A medic checked the woman over and is said to have found grip marks on her arms.

Read more :
www.dailymail.co.uk

British Magaluf 'gang-rape victim, 18, had grip marks on her arms'

Spanish police said on Wednesday that they had arrested five French tourists and a Swiss holidaymaker on suspicion of sexually assaulting the 18-year-old woman.
www.dailymail.co.uk
 
european prisons are like resorts for people from the 3rd world tho
 

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Rajasthan girl gang-raped, burnt in furnace
2
Replies
17
Views
483
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Dalit
India: Rajasthan girl gang-raped, burnt in furnace
Replies
3
Views
157
Bilal9
Bilal9
hatehs
Radical Hindu targeting of minority women continues - 9 Hindu men abduct and gangrape Muslim girl going to Dargah in Uttar Pradesh
Replies
0
Views
140
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
NYTimes: In India’s Gang Rape Culture, All Women Are Victims
Replies
5
Views
317
El Sidd
El Sidd
GamoAccu
Men Given Life in Jail for Rape, Murder of Sisters in India
Replies
2
Views
116
mangochutney
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom