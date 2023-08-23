European style of protecting women, British girl 18 gang raped in Spain by French and Swiss men

Muhammed45
Revealed: Guard found 'British gang-rape victim, 18, sobbing in hotel lobby' after she was 'attacked by five French men and a Swiss tourist she met at a party' in MagalufBy Chris JewersUpdated: 14:58 17 Aug 2023
A hotel security guard has described finding a young British woman who was allegedly gang raped by six men in Magaluf on Monday morning.
Spanish police said on Wednesday that they had arrested five French tourists and a Swiss holidaymaker on suspicion of sexually assaulting the 18-year-old at a hotel, reported to be the self-proclaimed 'party hotel' BH Mallorca.
The assault is alleged to have happened at dawn on Monday at the hotel in the town found on the on the holiday island of Mallorca - renowned for its rowdy parties and cheap alcohol as much as its white-sand beaches.
A security guard found the young woman crying on the floor in the hotel's lobby - 400 yards from Magaluf's party strip - at around 5am on Monday.
The alleged victim received immediate medical attention and counselling. A medic checked the woman over and is said to have found grip marks on her arms.
