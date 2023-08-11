What's new

Abbottabad Bin Laden Raid

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,341
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Claims made
1. Bin Laden was held captive since 2006; Saudi Arabia financed his stay in Abbottabad

2. An ISI intel officer walked into the US Embassy in 2010 and exposed his location. In return he was given $25 Million Dollars and his entire family was relocated to the United States.

3. Pakistan knew about the raid and worked in tandem with the Americans.

4. Obama backstabed Kayani and ended up taking credit for the entire raid. Initially it was going to be a joint operation for the public media news circle.


Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Seymour Hersh published an explosive piece in 2015 claiming much of what the Obama administration said about the attack was wrong.

Hersh claims at the time of the U.S. raid bin Laden had been held as a prisoner by Pakistani intelligence since 2006. Top Pakistani military leaders knew about the operation and provided key assistance.

Contrary to U.S. claims that it located bin Laden by tracking his courier, a former Pakistani intelligence officer identified bin Laden’s whereabouts in return for the bulk of a $25 million U.S. bounty.

Questions are also raised about whether bin Laden was actually buried at sea, as the U.S. claimed. Hersh says instead the Navy SEALs threw parts of bin Laden’s body into the Hindu Kush mountains from their helicopter.

www.youtube.com

Seymour M.Hersh THe Killing of Osama Bin Laden

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
Not coming slow.

Point #2, the establishment is pretty cunning extracting the very last dollar, even to disburse the rent for Abbotabad mansion where Bin Laden was staying.
 

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
9K
K_Bin_W
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Targeting US mly aid to Pakistan — a possible ‘memogate’ for PTI
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
truthseeker2010
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senator(PTI) faces tough time for protesting Khawaja Asif’s remarks
Replies
2
Views
122
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Faqirze
Funny: Indian officer idolizes al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden as ‘world’s best junior engineer’ and his 'guru', gets suspended
Replies
0
Views
646
Faqirze
Faqirze
Neelo
"My Meeting With Pervez Musharraf" - by Seymour Hersh
Replies
1
Views
559
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom