Abbottabad Bin Laden Raid

Claims made1. Bin Laden was held captive since 2006; Saudi Arabia financed his stay in Abbottabad2. An ISI intel officer walked into the US Embassy in 2010 and exposed his location. In return he was given $25 Million Dollars and his entire family was relocated to the United States.3. Pakistan knew about the raid and worked in tandem with the Americans.4. Obama backstabed Kayani and ended up taking credit for the entire raid. Initially it was going to be a joint operation for the public media news circle.Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Seymour Hersh published an explosive piece in 2015 claiming much of what the Obama administration said about the attack was wrong.Hersh claims at the time of the U.S. raid bin Laden had been held as a prisoner by Pakistani intelligence since 2006. Top Pakistani military leaders knew about the operation and provided key assistance.Contrary to U.S. claims that it located bin Laden by tracking his courier, a former Pakistani intelligence officer identified bin Laden’s whereabouts in return for the bulk of a $25 million U.S. bounty.Questions are also raised about whether bin Laden was actually buried at sea, as the U.S. claimed. Hersh says instead the Navy SEALs threw parts of bin Laden’s body into the Hindu Kush mountains from their helicopter.