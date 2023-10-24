What's new

Please help me understand Imran Khan's cult of personality

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
10,640
Reaction score
19
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This will be a controversial thread, but it's been on my mind a lot lately.

There's a whole radicalized subsection of our society who almost worships him, putting him above the country, showing disrespect to their own people for him, and even laughing at martyrs.

What makes him the Messiah? I want to understand their logic when at the end of the day he is a flawed politician, like all others in the third world.

Speeches? I'd give him that, as he has a big mouth.

army?, let's be honest - they have been involved in politics for a while, but this time, people became really angry

Economy? - he was a disaster.

When Sheikh was the FM, things seemed good; he was doing the right things, but it was the army's choice.

He brought in Tareen, and we did see growth, but it was deficit-led growth, which eventually resulted in the boom-bust cycle we're used to. Quoting the IMF, "Describing the failed four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a 'missed opportunity,' the IMF blamed both the PTI and PDM, particularly under the economic stewardship of Shaukat Tarin and Ishaq Dar, for 'irresponsible budgetary expansion' and exchange rate interventions, respectively."

We often talk about 'Dollar Dar,' but in pursuit of false growth, Imran's hand-picked FM ruined the economy down the line.

He couldn't negotiate an ML-1 infrastructure deal, stalling it further than it already was.
All the tax collection, digitalization, energy is part of the national policy at this - thats why we saw after a while even the PDM, now caretaker gov is doing the same thing

Diplomacy -?

"Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway."
www.business-standard.com

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way'

Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying...
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Backed away at the very last minute from a summit after coming under pressure.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...-as-Islamabad-joins-Turkey-Iran-Malaysia-bloc

Called OBL a martyr.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr (Published 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for using a term of veneration in Islam when referring to the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

On the eve of the Ukraine war, he went to meet Putin like a complete bimbo

Religion/values as a man -?

The man literally has baby daddy drama, resembling African American hoodlum rappers.
His history as late as 2008 is well known, where he was partying poolside with random actresses. Three years later, in 2011, he had his breakout year in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa (with Army's help, its on record), where he emerged as a legitimate candidate for PM.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/09/the-once-and-future-imran-khan

Security?

When the TTP was butchering every other political party in Pakistan, especially ANP, he was going around, calling them (or TTA) freedom fighters and asking for negotiations.

And the whole resettlement of TTP into Pakistan from Afghanistan
F around
tribune.com.pk

TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks | The Express Tribune

Demands release of commanders, general amnesty to families of fighters, end to operations in Waziristan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
find out
www.dawn.com

TTP used ‘peace talks’ to swell its ranks: Nacta

Senate panel informed militants appeared in Swat to gauge ‘pulse of locals and response by the state’
www.dawn.com

corruption?
although no personal involvement (toshakhana was shady but not exactly corruption) but when everyone around you is doing something wrong.... put 2 and 2 together

Farah reportedly came in contact with the Maneka family during her husband’s illness in 2009-10 and became a close friend of Bushra Bibi. Gogi and Gujjar are said to have played a key role in Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi.

She was accused of buying a 10-acre industrial plot worth Rs600 million for just Rs80.30 million in Faisalabad’s special economic zone during the tenure of the PTI government in Punjab.

She has also been accused of using her influence over bureaucratic appointments in Punjab and making money from bureaucrats.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...trial-plot-illegally/articleshow/92632676.cms

His sister
@DESERT FIGHTER actually has personal experience with this one, so it's 100% true
tribune.com.pk

Imran’s sister booked again for ‘land fraud’ | The Express Tribune

Case against Dr Uzma Khan registered at ACE Jhang police station
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

His last year as PM
www.dawn.com

Pakistan slides 16 spots on corruption perceptions index, now ranks 140 out of 180 countries: report

Under the PTI govt, Pakistan's ranking on Transparency International's index has deteriorated every year.
www.dawn.com

Its not a hit piece as I am genuinely curious, what's the deal here? why is he seen as a messiah by a good section of our country?
@blain2 @LeGenD @TNT @Great Janjua @RealNapster @Bleek
 
Last edited:
In a nutshell, there are two realistic options for the country.

On one side is the PDM, and everything they represent which is detested by a large majority (which you will know why).

And the other option is PTI and IK which isn't as tainted.

People are understandably choosing the latter.
 
DGMO said:
In a nutshell, there are two realistic options for the country.

On one side is the PDM, and everything they represent which is detested by a large majority (which you will know why).

And the other option is PTI and IK which isn't as tainted.

People are understandably choosing the latter.
Click to expand...
General Asim Munir as Chief executive.. the only option..

@Topic
I was an ardent supporter of Khan .I let go a lot of his silly things just to "give chance" and "hope" something out of the blue happens ..my moment of truth was when he tried to turn pakistan army into punjab police...and tried to save his peerni wife on accounts of corruption..
His foreign policy of appeasing tta and all those deals faiz did for him collapsed like a house of cards in September 2021 when ttp got emboldened and brought in lots of people from.afg into pakistan to strengthen their ranks.. and that's when i said "he is done now"..
 
Last edited:
In my opinion its simple he cares for the people nothing else and honest compare too others.

Pros
-Pakistan State of the art Cancer hospital SQMH
-Gave respect to people and not treat them like outcaste
-when its time to fight didn't backdown at ordering air force for a mission in india
-Gave Pakistan awareness and knowledge about thier rights
-Raise Pakistan`s voice, against Islamophobia and The love people have for Prophet PBUH in UN.
-Sehat card even a poor could get any operation or treatment done.
-Roshan Digital account for oversea Pakistani investment.
-Finalized J-10 fighter jets
-Started to promote tourism in Pakistan
-Trying to form an Pakistan centric independent policy
-Trying to form a United Muslim Force Failed
-When west threaten to remove him he told the people of the conspiracy against him.
-encouraged Women in politics
-wont backdown
Cons
-Weak in diplomacy too stubborn
-Honest to fault
-Too Trusting
-one curriculum needed alot of work
-Couldn't fix bureaucracy
 
Last edited:
The American conspiracy narrative sells a lot, albeit it had truth to if. Plus his replacements are all seen as the worst possible scum, which brews hatred against GHQ who is supposed to be protectors but are instead humiliating everyone by throwing out the one party that isn't full of scums.
 
@Maula Jatt
Pakistani people always look for a messiah. Do you think Pmln supporters don't consider Nawaz Sharif as a messiah, PPP supporters don't consider Zardari the same? Fazlur Rehman is known as the Khalid bin Waleed of the 21st century according to his followers. Imran Khan followers also consider him saaf and paak and the chosen one. Its the same mentality following a different leadership. Myself and others consider Pti and Imran Khan better than PDM but PDM followers think the same as us.

Pakistani public should support the leaders to an extent and not blind follow, when they make a mistake you point it out to the leadership, only this way they will be careful. The fact is our leadership knows the public very well, they know exactly what the public likes to hear so they play them around.

The army has its own followers and the leadership has guns so they also think the same, the establishment must stay relevant in politics otherwise destruction will take place.

We cannot really blame anyone but the people. I have watched Nawaz Sharif latest Jalsa and watched some people making disgusting videos afterwards. Most of those who share were Pti Facebook followers, are these the reformers and people who will bring the change? They keep attacking Maryam Nawaz and in turn Pmln is attacking Imran Khan wife.
 
Maula Jatt said:
This will be a controversial thread, but it's been on my mind a lot lately.

There's a whole radicalized subsection of our society who almost worships him, putting him above the country, showing disrespect to their own people for him, and even laughing at martyrs.

What makes him the Messiah? I want to understand their logic when at the end of the day he is a flawed politician, like all others in the third world.

Speeches? I'd give him that, as he has a big mouth.

army, let's be honest - they have been involved in politics for a while, but this time, people became really angry

Economy - he was a disaster.

When Sheikh was the FM, things seemed good; he was doing the right things, but it was the army's choice.

He brought in Tareen, and we did see growth, but it was deficit-led growth, which eventually resulted in the boom-bust cycle we're used to. Quoting the IMF, "Describing the failed four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a 'missed opportunity,' the IMF blamed both the PTI and PDM, particularly under the economic stewardship of Shaukat Tarin and Ishaq Dar, for 'irresponsible budgetary expansion' and exchange rate interventions, respectively."

We often talk about 'Dollar Dar,' but in pursuit of false growth, Imran's hand-picked FM ruined the economy down the line.

He couldn't negotiate an ML-1 infrastructure deal, stalling it further than it already was.
All the tax collection, digitalization, energy is part of the national policy at this - thats why we saw after a while even the PDM, now caretaker gov is doing the same thing

Diplomacy -?

"Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway."
www.business-standard.com

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way'

Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying...
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Backed away at the very last minute from a summit after coming under pressure.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...-as-Islamabad-joins-Turkey-Iran-Malaysia-bloc

Called OBL a martyr.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr (Published 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for using a term of veneration in Islam when referring to the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

On the eve of the Ukraine war, he went to meet Putin like a complete bimbo

Religion/values as a man -?

The man literally has baby daddy drama, resembling African American hoodlum rappers.
His history as late as 2008 is well known, where he was partying poolside with random actresses. Three years later, in 2011, he had his breakout year in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa (with Army's help, its on record), where he emerged as a legitimate candidate for PM.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/09/the-once-and-future-imran-khan

Security?

When the TTP was butchering every other political party in Pakistan, especially ANP, he was going around, calling them (or TTA) freedom fighters and asking for negotiations.

And the whole resettlement of TTP into Pakistan from Afghanistan
F around
tribune.com.pk

TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks | The Express Tribune

Demands release of commanders, general amnesty to families of fighters, end to operations in Waziristan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
find out
www.dawn.com

TTP used ‘peace talks’ to swell its ranks: Nacta

Senate panel informed militants appeared in Swat to gauge ‘pulse of locals and response by the state’
www.dawn.com

corruption
Farah reportedly came in contact with the Maneka family during her husband’s illness in 2009-10 and became a close friend of Bushra Bibi. Gogi and Gujjar are said to have played a key role in Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi.

She was accused of buying a 10-acre industrial plot worth Rs600 million for just Rs80.30 million in Faisalabad’s special economic zone during the tenure of the PTI government in Punjab.

She has also been accused of using her influence over bureaucratic appointments in Punjab and making money from bureaucrats.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...trial-plot-illegally/articleshow/92632676.cms

His sister
@DESERT FIGHTER actually has personal experience with this one, so it's 100% true
tribune.com.pk

Imran’s sister booked again for ‘land fraud’ | The Express Tribune

Case against Dr Uzma Khan registered at ACE Jhang police station
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

His last year as PM
www.dawn.com

Pakistan slides 16 spots on corruption perceptions index, now ranks 140 out of 180 countries: report

Under the PTI govt, Pakistan's ranking on Transparency International's index has deteriorated every year.
www.dawn.com

Its not a hit piece as I am genuinely curious, what's the deal here? why is he seen as a messiah by a good section of our country?
@blain2 @LeGenD @TNT @Great Janjua @RealNapster @Bleek
Click to expand...

He was very heavily criticized before Vote of No Confidence. If he continued as PM there was a big chance he would've lost the next election.

Faujeet policies have made him into a political shaheed.

Never forget that it was DGISPR that said "dollar will go up" after Vote of No Confidence.

PakAlp said:
watched some people making disgusting videos afterwards.
Click to expand...

What disgusting videos?
 
Maula Jatt said:
This will be a controversial thread, but it's been on my mind a lot lately.

There's a whole radicalized subsection of our society who almost worships him, putting him above the country, showing disrespect to their own people for him, and even laughing at martyrs.

What makes him the Messiah? I want to understand their logic when at the end of the day he is a flawed politician, like all others in the third world.

Speeches? I'd give him that, as he has a big mouth.

army, let's be honest - they have been involved in politics for a while, but this time, people became really angry

Economy - he was a disaster.

When Sheikh was the FM, things seemed good; he was doing the right things, but it was the army's choice.

He brought in Tareen, and we did see growth, but it was deficit-led growth, which eventually resulted in the boom-bust cycle we're used to. Quoting the IMF, "Describing the failed four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a 'missed opportunity,' the IMF blamed both the PTI and PDM, particularly under the economic stewardship of Shaukat Tarin and Ishaq Dar, for 'irresponsible budgetary expansion' and exchange rate interventions, respectively."

We often talk about 'Dollar Dar,' but in pursuit of false growth, Imran's hand-picked FM ruined the economy down the line.

He couldn't negotiate an ML-1 infrastructure deal, stalling it further than it already was.
All the tax collection, digitalization, energy is part of the national policy at this - thats why we saw after a while even the PDM, now caretaker gov is doing the same thing

Diplomacy -?

"Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway."
www.business-standard.com

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way'

Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying...
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Backed away at the very last minute from a summit after coming under pressure.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...-as-Islamabad-joins-Turkey-Iran-Malaysia-bloc

Called OBL a martyr.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr (Published 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for using a term of veneration in Islam when referring to the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

On the eve of the Ukraine war, he went to meet Putin like a complete bimbo

Religion/values as a man -?

The man literally has baby daddy drama, resembling African American hoodlum rappers.
His history as late as 2008 is well known, where he was partying poolside with random actresses. Three years later, in 2011, he had his breakout year in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa (with Army's help, its on record), where he emerged as a legitimate candidate for PM.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/09/the-once-and-future-imran-khan

Security?

When the TTP was butchering every other political party in Pakistan, especially ANP, he was going around, calling them (or TTA) freedom fighters and asking for negotiations.

And the whole resettlement of TTP into Pakistan from Afghanistan
F around
tribune.com.pk

TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks | The Express Tribune

Demands release of commanders, general amnesty to families of fighters, end to operations in Waziristan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
find out
www.dawn.com

TTP used ‘peace talks’ to swell its ranks: Nacta

Senate panel informed militants appeared in Swat to gauge ‘pulse of locals and response by the state’
www.dawn.com

Its not a hit piece as I am genuinely curious, what's the deal here? why is he seen as a messiah by a good section of our country?
@blain2 @LeGenD @TNT @Great Janjua @RealNapster @Bleek
Click to expand...

I don't know about a cult, people who cultify people are retards but lets compare IK to Nawaz and the difference is day and f**king night. He makes the other Pakistani leaders look and sound like the one pound fish guy :lol:


vs



Only a country like Pakistan would squander a once in a generation person like IK. Even the jews quickly swooped in and took his genes through the goldsmiths. He should have been PM from the 90s and it would have been a different Pakistan than it is right now for sure.
 
Maula Jatt said:
This will be a controversial thread, but it's been on my mind a lot lately.

There's a whole radicalized subsection of our society who almost worships him, putting him above the country, showing disrespect to their own people for him, and even laughing at martyrs.

What makes him the Messiah? I want to understand their logic when at the end of the day he is a flawed politician, like all others in the third world.

Speeches? I'd give him that, as he has a big mouth.

army, let's be honest - they have been involved in politics for a while, but this time, people became really angry

Economy - he was a disaster.

When Sheikh was the FM, things seemed good; he was doing the right things, but it was the army's choice.

He brought in Tareen, and we did see growth, but it was deficit-led growth, which eventually resulted in the boom-bust cycle we're used to. Quoting the IMF, "Describing the failed four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a 'missed opportunity,' the IMF blamed both the PTI and PDM, particularly under the economic stewardship of Shaukat Tarin and Ishaq Dar, for 'irresponsible budgetary expansion' and exchange rate interventions, respectively."

We often talk about 'Dollar Dar,' but in pursuit of false growth, Imran's hand-picked FM ruined the economy down the line.

He couldn't negotiate an ML-1 infrastructure deal, stalling it further than it already was.
All the tax collection, digitalization, energy is part of the national policy at this - thats why we saw after a while even the PDM, now caretaker gov is doing the same thing

Diplomacy -?

"Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway."
www.business-standard.com

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way'

Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying...
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Backed away at the very last minute from a summit after coming under pressure.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...-as-Islamabad-joins-Turkey-Iran-Malaysia-bloc

Called OBL a martyr.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr (Published 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for using a term of veneration in Islam when referring to the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

On the eve of the Ukraine war, he went to meet Putin like a complete bimbo

Religion/values as a man -?

The man literally has baby daddy drama, resembling African American hoodlum rappers.
His history as late as 2008 is well known, where he was partying poolside with random actresses. Three years later, in 2011, he had his breakout year in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa (with Army's help, its on record), where he emerged as a legitimate candidate for PM.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/09/the-once-and-future-imran-khan

Security?

When the TTP was butchering every other political party in Pakistan, especially ANP, he was going around, calling them (or TTA) freedom fighters and asking for negotiations.

And the whole resettlement of TTP into Pakistan from Afghanistan
F around
tribune.com.pk

TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks | The Express Tribune

Demands release of commanders, general amnesty to families of fighters, end to operations in Waziristan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
find out
www.dawn.com

TTP used ‘peace talks’ to swell its ranks: Nacta

Senate panel informed militants appeared in Swat to gauge ‘pulse of locals and response by the state’
www.dawn.com

corruption
although no personal involvement (toshakhana was shady but not exactly corruption) but when everyone around you is doing something wrong.... put 2 and 2 together

Farah reportedly came in contact with the Maneka family during her husband’s illness in 2009-10 and became a close friend of Bushra Bibi. Gogi and Gujjar are said to have played a key role in Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi.

She was accused of buying a 10-acre industrial plot worth Rs600 million for just Rs80.30 million in Faisalabad’s special economic zone during the tenure of the PTI government in Punjab.

She has also been accused of using her influence over bureaucratic appointments in Punjab and making money from bureaucrats.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...trial-plot-illegally/articleshow/92632676.cms

His sister
@DESERT FIGHTER actually has personal experience with this one, so it's 100% true
tribune.com.pk

Imran’s sister booked again for ‘land fraud’ | The Express Tribune

Case against Dr Uzma Khan registered at ACE Jhang police station
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

His last year as PM
www.dawn.com

Pakistan slides 16 spots on corruption perceptions index, now ranks 140 out of 180 countries: report

Under the PTI govt, Pakistan's ranking on Transparency International's index has deteriorated every year.
www.dawn.com

Its not a hit piece as I am genuinely curious, what's the deal here? why is he seen as a messiah by a good section of our country?
@blain2 @LeGenD @TNT @Great Janjua @RealNapster @Bleek
Click to expand...
You need a course on Philosophy of Religion to understand the origin of faith. I can recommend.
www.open.edu

Introducing the philosophy of religion

In this free course, Introducing the philosophy of religion, Timothy Chappell, Professor of Philosophy, asks what the words 'God' and 'religion' mean, and what it means to ask philosophical ...
www.open.edu www.open.edu
 
1. Forget about Imran Khan now. Pakistan has humiliated and destroyed Imran Khan for selfish reasons. I hope Pakistan doesn't suffer the consequences, but it will.
2. For now enjoy your new leader Nawaz Sharif. He will deliver and transform Pakistan into a first world country.
 
Maula Jatt said:
This will be a controversial thread, but it's been on my mind a lot lately.

There's a whole radicalized subsection of our society who almost worships him, putting him above the country, showing disrespect to their own people for him, and even laughing at martyrs.

What makes him the Messiah? I want to understand their logic when at the end of the day he is a flawed politician, like all others in the third world.

Speeches? I'd give him that, as he has a big mouth.

army, let's be honest - they have been involved in politics for a while, but this time, people became really angry

Economy - he was a disaster.

When Sheikh was the FM, things seemed good; he was doing the right things, but it was the army's choice.

He brought in Tareen, and we did see growth, but it was deficit-led growth, which eventually resulted in the boom-bust cycle we're used to. Quoting the IMF, "Describing the failed four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a 'missed opportunity,' the IMF blamed both the PTI and PDM, particularly under the economic stewardship of Shaukat Tarin and Ishaq Dar, for 'irresponsible budgetary expansion' and exchange rate interventions, respectively."

We often talk about 'Dollar Dar,' but in pursuit of false growth, Imran's hand-picked FM ruined the economy down the line.

He couldn't negotiate an ML-1 infrastructure deal, stalling it further than it already was.
All the tax collection, digitalization, energy is part of the national policy at this - thats why we saw after a while even the PDM, now caretaker gov is doing the same thing

Diplomacy -?

"Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway."
www.business-standard.com

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way'

Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying...
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Backed away at the very last minute from a summit after coming under pressure.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...-as-Islamabad-joins-Turkey-Iran-Malaysia-bloc

Called OBL a martyr.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr (Published 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized for using a term of veneration in Islam when referring to the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

On the eve of the Ukraine war, he went to meet Putin like a complete bimbo

Religion/values as a man -?

The man literally has baby daddy drama, resembling African American hoodlum rappers.
His history as late as 2008 is well known, where he was partying poolside with random actresses. Three years later, in 2011, he had his breakout year in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa (with Army's help, its on record), where he emerged as a legitimate candidate for PM.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/09/the-once-and-future-imran-khan

Security?

When the TTP was butchering every other political party in Pakistan, especially ANP, he was going around, calling them (or TTA) freedom fighters and asking for negotiations.

And the whole resettlement of TTP into Pakistan from Afghanistan
F around
tribune.com.pk

TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks | The Express Tribune

Demands release of commanders, general amnesty to families of fighters, end to operations in Waziristan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
find out
www.dawn.com

TTP used ‘peace talks’ to swell its ranks: Nacta

Senate panel informed militants appeared in Swat to gauge ‘pulse of locals and response by the state’
www.dawn.com

Its not a hit piece as I am genuinely curious, what's the deal here? why is he seen as a messiah by a good section of our country?
@blain2 @LeGenD @TNT @Great Janjua @RealNapster @Bleek
Click to expand...

I dont know if u deliberately mislead or are genuinely naive. Blaming the economy on him is really not fair, if anything, his policies were not bad. If u really care abt economy then u should blame those who ruled for decades. You also say it was army behind the scene then why blame him? We saw how they raped the economy in past year and conveniently blame it on IK but ppl r not that gullible and know whose what.

As far as the hatred is concered, ppl used to know about army interference in politics but PMLN and PPP and others were portrayed as corrupt by army and we all agreed, and though army should not have interfered in their govts, ppl accepted the interference because of them being too corrupt and incompetent. When PTI came up, ppl did not see them as corrupt and army still interfered are removed their govt and not just that, united 13 parties, all corrupt mother sellers to bring down IK. This made ppl realized that army actually doznt care abt corruption infact they love it, ppl also realized army make excuses to interfere and be it any civilian govt, they will not let it operate smoothly. This realization produced extreme anger and hatred, it all actually started to make sense. Its like when u catch ur bf/gf cheating n then u realize n understand past things n u connect all the dots n the picture gets cleared. So we majority of Pakistanis who love our country, realized that its all along been the army that have encouraged corruption and corrupt politicians, its been army keeping the country poor and backward.
Ppl also saw their cruel and inhumane face, how brutally they treated Pakistani men, women n even children. They jailed women n minors, tortured families, destroyed businesses of ppl. This astonished ppl n they saw what real monsters they are and thus the hatred.
I doubt this hatred will go away soon, infact a whole new generation is growing up hating the army. This will be devastating for this occupation army and will lead to many uprisings and rebellions in the future. These generals think they r smart but in reality are morons, they learned nothing from 1971 embarrassment.
 
There are piglets who have been plundering country on one side and majority of public on other side, IK is fortunate to be on right side of history.
 
Sugarcane said:
There are piglets who have been plundering country on one side and majority of public on other side, IK is fortunate to be on right side of history.
Click to expand...

The cockroaches on the streets are soon going to find out what their punishment is for being spectators. Silence means complicit. I heard many are now looking for a way out of Pakistan LOL
 
Imran Khan although immature is a bit better than Nawaz Sharif.8-)
 

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Farah Gogi likely to become approver against Imran, Bushra
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Mrc
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bushra Bibi met foreign dignitary, sought relief for PTI chairman: PDM spox
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A Bowl Full Of Ash With An Amulet Found At Zaman Park During Imran Khan's Arrest: Police
Replies
12
Views
317
Dalit
Dalit
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Aleem Khan says establishment left Imran after finding reality
2
Replies
18
Views
720
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom