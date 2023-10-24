Please help me understand Imran Khan's cult of personality

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way' Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying...

This will be a controversial thread, but it's been on my mind a lot lately.There's a whole radicalized subsection of our society who almost worships him, putting him above the country, showing disrespect to their own people for him, and even laughing at martyrs.What makes him the Messiah? I want to understand their logic when at the end of the day he is a flawed politician, like all others in the third world.? I'd give him that, as he has a big mouth., let's be honest - they have been involved in politics for a while, but this time, people became really angry- he was a disaster.When Sheikh was the FM, things seemed good; he was doing the right things, but it was the army's choice.He brought in Tareen, and we did see growth, but it was deficit-led growth, which eventually resulted in the boom-bust cycle we're used to. Quoting the IMF, "Describing the failed four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a 'missed opportunity,' the IMF blamed both the PTI and PDM, particularly under the economic stewardship of Shaukat Tarin and Ishaq Dar, for 'irresponsible budgetary expansion' and exchange rate interventions, respectively."We often talk about 'Dollar Dar,' but in pursuit of false growth, Imran's hand-picked FM ruined the economy down the line.He couldn't negotiate an ML-1 infrastructure deal, stalling it further than it already was.All the tax collection, digitalization, energy is part of the national policy at this - thats why we saw after a while even the PDM, now caretaker gov is doing the same thing-?"Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ordered his private jet flying the Pakistani delegation from New York to Karachi, to return midway."Backed away at the very last minute from a summit after coming under pressure.Called OBL a martyr.On the eve of the Ukraine war, he went to meet Putin like a complete bimboThe man literally has baby daddy drama, resembling African American hoodlum rappers.His history as late as 2008 is well known, where he was partying poolside with random actresses. Three years later, in 2011, he had his breakout year in Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa (with Army's help, its on record), where he emerged as a legitimate candidate for PM.When the TTP was butchering every other political party in Pakistan, especially ANP, he was going around, calling them (or TTA) freedom fighters and asking for negotiations.And the whole resettlement of TTP into Pakistan from AfghanistanF aroundfind outIts not a hit piece as I am genuinely curious, what's the deal here? why is he seen as a messiah by a good section of our country?