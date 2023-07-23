What's new

A great response by an Extra Ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission

Abdul Rehman Majeed

An excellent response by an extra ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission.

Even if we assume Indian moon lander successfully lands on the moon then what?

It means nothing.

India is just wasting millions of dollars which could have being used to build toilets in India.

No wonder Indians are dumb as you can get and the end of Endia is getting closer.


 
This topic has nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

Lock it.
 
Such a stupid statement.

Space is the modern day wild west for our area.

We have few trillion dollar companies already but quadrillion enterprise will definitely happen in space age.

Hence you see space agencies trying to plan asteroid mining and able to utilise in all kind of different ways, it will be cheaper to build in space using these asteroids instead of sending everything from earth and earths resources are finite.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
An excellent response by an ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission.

Even if we assume Indian moon lander successfully lands on the moon then what?

It means nothing.

India is just wasting millions of dollars which could have being used to build toilets in India.

No wonder Indians are dumb as you can get and the end of Endia is getting closer.


Yeah development means nothing
This world is temporary..!!!
we should prepare for akhirat ....!!

by becoming the child pronography capital(kasoor), most unjustly country by judicial ranking and most corrupt country in the world..

Neelo said:
This topic has nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

Lock it.
I think it has everything to do with pakistanis

Shows how we think..

Behave and what are our priorities
Which seemingly is PUBG and awara gardee
 
Darth Vader said:
Such a stupid statement.

Space is the modern day wild west for our area.

We have few trillion dollar companies already but quadrillion enterprise will definitely happen in space age.

Hence you see space agencies trying to plan asteroid mining and able to utilise in all kind of different ways, it will be cheaper to build in space using these asteroids instead of sending everything from earth and earths resources are finite.
The point is moon and mars missions are gold plated projects to just swindle tax payers money. They do not give any benefits to the common people.

Indian politicians are using to projects to loot Indian tax payers money.

You do not need to do a moon or mars mission for sending a communication satellite.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
The point is moon and mars missions are gold plated projects to just swindle tax payers money. They do not give any benefits to the common people.
OK so what's your problem if it is?

You seriously are you fucking embarrassment to this forum.

Do us all a favour and go die.

Thanks.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We need to highlight the corruption of the Indian government.
Go highlight it somewhere else


We are interested in highlighting corruption of Pakistan's bastard army and the bastard children they conceived in PMLN.

******** chutiye insaan. You sound like a rabid dog.

Go die sooor
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
The point is moon and mars missions are gold plated projects to just swindle tax payers money. They do not give any benefits to the common people.

Indian politicians are using to projects to loot Indian tax payers money.

You do not need to do a moon or mars mission for sending a communication satellite.
So
rocket propelling technology
Advance physics
Robotics
Material engnring
Astronomy

To name a few which are must for this project has no value

Just making TikTok videos has merit???

Neelo said:
Go highlight it somewhere else


We are interested in highlighting corruption of Pakistan's bastard army and the bastard children they conceived in PMLN.

******** chutiye insaan. You sound like a rabid dog.

Go die sooor
I envy you sir..it's tough task..

If people couldn't be educated about PMLN over last 40 years nothing else will do it ..

Just grab some popcorns and enjoy the show 🍿
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
The point is moon and mars missions are gold plated projects to just swindle tax payers money. They do not give any benefits to the common people.

Indian politicians are using to projects to loot Indian tax payers money.

You do not need to do a moon or mars mission for sending a communication satellite.
LOL brain dead much
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
An excellent response by an extra ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission.

Even if we assume Indian moon lander successfully lands on the moon then what?

It means nothing.

India is just wasting millions of dollars which could have being used to build toilets in India.

No wonder Indians are dumb as you can get and the end of Endia is getting closer.


Looks like a handful of Pakistan youth have learnt to use the old Army trick of issuing statements against actual achievements of others. :lol:
 

